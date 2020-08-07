LARAMIE – Cornerback Jordan Murry, who played in 10 games (one start) as a true freshman in 2019, is no longer with the University of Wyoming football team, a spokesperson confirmed with WyoSports on Thursday night.
The Southern California native started for the Cowboys against UNLV and finished the season with 21 total tackles. The reason for Murry’s departure was not disclosed.
Listed atop the depth chart at cornerback are redshirt juniors C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn. Coldon started the first three games of 2019 before a knee injury sidelined him while Hearn, a University of Arizona transfer, started the final 10 games of the season.
The Cowboys are searching for a replacement for Tyler Hall, who was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection at cornerback and returner during his UW career. Hall went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but signed with the Atlanta Falcons in April.
