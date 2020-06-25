LARAMIE – With his football team finally back on campus and voluntary team workouts underway, University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl remains optimistic there will be a college football season come September.
But he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t wavering a little bit in recent weeks as positive COVID-19 tests pop up at other programs across the country.
While UW did not have any positives among its first 166 administered coronavirus tests, other programs across college football have not been as fortunate, per USA Today. Reigning national champion LSU currently has 30 players quarantined due to either positive tests or associations with people who tested positive. National runner-up Clemson had 28 student-athletes, many reportedly football players, test positive upon returning to campus. Kansas State and Boise State have suspended voluntary workouts on campus due to positive test results.
While schools like Indiana (no positives, per 247Sports), Michigan (two positives, per USA Today) and UW provide hope for a regularly scheduled fall, Bohl understands it is an ever-fluctuating situation that doesn’t currently have a resolution, and might not for quite some time.
“My optimism (has) slowed down a little bit,” Bohl told WyoSports. “I’m still optimistic, but I think what you’ve seen is that you can see how fast things change. … (But) I do think we have a great plan here. Guys are following the protocol.”
Among the new realities college football coaches must now navigate is how to keep tabs on players when they are outside of team facilities. Keeping student-athletes from spending nights out on the town is tough enough when things are somewhat normal.
While UW players did a good job of keeping themselves out of harm’s way while back home for three months, returning to campus offers a unique set of challenges. For instance, some of LSU’s quarantine was the result of players going to bars near campus that experienced outbreaks, per Sports Illustrated.
“Those activities, while in normal circumstances, are very much like a college student (to do) … but we are far from a normal situation,” Bohl said. “It’s going to take a very unusual commitment to say, ‘I’m going to stay really vigilant.’
“What is a concern is when everyone leaves this bubble … what kind of decisions are made and what kind of exposure do you have?”
But amid a pandemic, Bohl knows being mindful of potentially dangerous situations is of the utmost importance, and much of the onus is on the players to realize what’s at stake and their season, much less their health, is on the line.
Workouts are currently voluntary for the Cowboys, as is wearing facial coverings, though it is recommended. Junior linebacker Chad Muma said the team’s leaders are policing each other, making sure players are not put in scenarios where they could get sick. The temptation to be a college kid is of course tough, but if the Cowboys are to reach their lofty preseason goals, everyone has to do their part.
“Our coaches and our weight staff can only keep us accountable when we’re in the facility,” Muma said. “Everyone knows we’re sharing a common goal, trying to keep the cases down and keep everybody healthy and safe.”
Bohl also noted the current results of tests are not an end all, be all of safety, as players and coaches could still get the virus later in the season. Just because the first batch of test results were perfect doesn’t mean it will remain that way. There are still five or so more waves of student-athletes set to return to Laramie this summer.
“A concern is, just because you have all these guys that are negative, it’s not like they are immune now,” Bohl said. “Now is going to be where the rubber really meets the road.”
Football coaches are well-known creatures of habit. For so much to still be up in the air with the Cowboys’ season set to kick off in just 72 days is admittedly difficult. In a previous interview with WyoSports, UW athletics director Tom Burman noted if there was an outbreak at a scheduled road destination (he used Louisiana as an example, as the Cowboys are scheduled to face the Ragin’ Cajuns on Sept. 12), it’s possible the game would be canceled with little warning.
The only time Bohl can remember so much being up in the air as far as a schedule is concerned was in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, when games across all sports in the United State were postponed for several days.
The difference with that tragedy, however, is it was an isolated event. A pandemic is a much more unpredictable and has already halted the world for more than three months.
“I’ve coached 37 years, (and) I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Bohl said. “The last thing that even was somewhat similar was when we were going through 9/11 … but this is much more complicated.”
Things are somewhat returning to normal for the Cowboys and Bohl, who divulged with WyoSports in April he had become a chef of sorts by way of home food delivery services. Instead of drinking two glasses of wine with dinner like he was before, he says he’s now down to one after “looking at my waistline.” He’s been taking more walks recently and is down 15 pounds, he said. Bohl is preparing as if the season will kick off Sept. 5 at War Memorial Stadium.
With players and staff having returned to Laramie, a sense of normalcy is creeping in for the Cowboys. Still, Bohl knows the coronavirus isn’t a quick fix. UW must remain vigilant as the season hopefully kicks off and comes to its regularly scheduled conclusion. It’s up to he and his staff to roll with the punches.
“Who can be flexible? Who can be nimble?” Bohl said. “I think COVID-19 is going to rear its ugly head for a year.”
