CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming redshirt junior running back Xazavian Valladay was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list Wednesday. The award goes to the nation’s top running back.
Valladay rushed for a Mountain West-best 1,265 yards, and ranked No. 18 in the nation at 105.4 yards per game. The Matteson, Illinois, product ranked 26th nationally in all-purpose yards per game (124.08).
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
