TUCSON, Ariz. – In the midst of the chaos that is bowl preparation, members of the University of Wyoming football team and cheerleaders got a delicate lesson in perspective.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Chambers, senior kicker Cooper Rothe, senior running back Trey Smith, redshirt junior offensive lineman Gavin Rush and sophomore cornerback C.J. Coldon visited patients at the Diamond Children’s Medical Center Sunday morning. The hospital, located near the University of Arizona campus, treats patients ranging from newborns to those in their 30s with ailments ranging from broken bones, blood disorders and cancer.
Wyoming (7-5) and Georgia State (7-5) play in the Arizona Bowl on Tuesday at Arizona Stadium.
In the midst of what can often be a bleak environment, the smiling faces of the Cowboys and cheerleaders helped make the days of several patients a bit brighter. That, in turn, brought joy to Sunday’s visitors.
Players from Georgia State visited the hospital as well, and were joined by the school’s Panther mascot.
“I feel like those kids would do anything to be in our shoes,” Chambers said. “Coming back and showing appreciation means the world to them.”
Chambers, Rothe and the other players visited various rooms on the sixth floor of the hospital. Visits ranged from popping in to say “hello” to conversations and brief games of catch. Patients also got some UW swag, including T-shirts, stickers and mini Arizona Bowl footballs.
Child Life assistant Danie Woodward said that, often times, when patients get a knock on their door, it is for something negative: a blood test, a doctor’s visit or some other form of treatment. Seeing the beaming faces of players clad in jerseys and cheerleaders with pom poms is a refreshing change of pace. Even if it’s only momentary, a reprieve from harsh reality is welcomed.
“Often the kids that are here are stuck in their room, can't leave their room, or they're stuck on the unit and can’t leave the unit,” Woodward said. “They can be here for great lengths, so it can get pretty dull, pretty boring, pretty sad. And the only person there is mom and dad. For any child, any age that gets old pretty quick.
“So having someone take the time to come in and spend time with them and play with them … that was super fun to see. That socialization is so important.”
Rothe – who helped play the part of interpreter for Spanish families during the visit – couldn’t help but grin when describing his interactions with patients.
“It makes me smile, too” Rothe said. “When I was a kid, I looked up to football players. I know a lot of them were happy to see just us, cheerleaders, anybody go visit them and go talk to them. So, I thought that was pretty cool.”
Bowl week can be a hectic whirlwind. Between practice, media availability and other planned events, it can admittedly be a lot to handle, Rothe said. For Chambers, the experience has been a bit different. He is still using crutches following a procedure on his left knee that prematurely ended his season in late October. It’s somewhat difficult to not be practicing and physically preparing for the New Year’s Eve matchup with Georgia State.
Ultimately, though, the bowl experience in its entirety, including Sunday morning’s trip to visit the Diamond Children’s Medical Center, makes missing out on the game itself a bit easier to swallow. Chambers played his part in helping the Pokes reach their third bowl game in four seasons, after all.
“It's just kind of taking in everything, soaking everything in, having some fun,” Chambers said. “We had a really good year this year, and I do think we did deserve everything we get at the end of the year. So, (I’ve) just (been) soaking everything in.”
