LARAMIE – Given the embarrassment of riches lining up at running back for the University of Wyoming on a game-to-game basis, it’d be easy to assume the leading contenders vying for touches might have a hint of jealousy toward one another.
Given Trey Smith’s journey, it’d be hard to fault him if he did.
Smith, a sixth-year senior transfer from Louisville, was off to a hot start in his first season in Laramie in 2019. He racked up 222 rushing yards in his first three games as a Cowboy, including a 152-yard outburst against Idaho. Week 4 against Tulsa, however, Smith suffered a broken left ankle that would end up costing him his season.
Up until Smith’s injury, UW’s backfield was a three-headed monster that featured Xazavian Valladay, Titus Swen and Smith. The player with the hot hand got the lion’s share of the carries.
When Smith went down, that meant Swen would take a bigger role. But when Swen went down with a knee injury against San Diego State, Valladay became the last man standing.
Valladay, of course, went on to have a sensational season, leading the Mountain West with 1,265 rushing yards and earning first team all-conference honors. Smith admits it was hard sitting on the sidelines, watching his teammate rack up accolades. It could have been Smith, who said he was in the best shape of his life prior to his injury.
But instead of being spiteful, Smith was supportive. That’s what brothers do for one another, even when one is hurting.
“I just had to learn that I had to be a bigger person,” Smith said. “We were in the heat of trying to win a conference championship. I had to still be part of a team. … I was happy for him. … X is a brother to me.”
Valladay and Smith are both healthy and off to tremendous starts in 2020. The duo combined to run for 252 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-7 blowout win over Hawaii last week. As a team, UW ran for 281 yards against the Rainbow Warriors.
Perhaps most impressive is the fact that the Cowboys have been without and will continue to be without the services of Swen, who missed the first two games of the season due to COVID-19 protocols, per UW coach Craig Bohl.
Swen, who ran for 337 yards in six games last season, was expected to be the third member of UW’s three-headed monster in the backfield. He has opted out of the season, meaning redshirt freshman Dawaiian McNeely will be the third man in line for carries.
That leaves Valladay, the Cowboys’ literal workhorse, and Smith as the leading drivers of the offense. As much as Valladay wants to be “the man,” he wants to see Smith get his carries and thrive, too. And it isn’t just because an occasional rest is good for his body.
It’s because, in the UW running backs room, that’s what you do. You are your running mates’ biggest fans.
“Me and Trey are really close. We don’t let football get in between our brother relationship,” Valladay said. “At the end of the day, football doesn’t last long. Relationships do.”
At the start of fall camp, Bohl told reporters he wasn’t necessarily sure how the carries among running backs would be split, saying it could be a situation of giving the ball to whoever is playing best at a particular moment. Offensive coordinator Brent Vigen gave a similar answer over the summer.
Valladay, who put on five pounds of muscle in the offseason, is a popular pick for conference player of the year honors. But even he was unsure of what his workload would look like in the opener at Nevada.
Against the Wolf Pack, it became apparent Valladay would once again lead the way for UW. The redshirt junior paced the team with 22 carries and 87 rushing yards. Second on the team was redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams, who had 10 carries. Smith, meanwhile, gained just three yards on two carries.
Smith’s role became more defined against Hawaii, though. Valladay carried the ball 32 times, while Smith toted the rock a solid 20 times. There are clearly carries to be had in UW’s offense, which ranked 23rd in college football last season in rushing yards per game despite injuries at running back and at quarterback.
Through two games in 2020, UW’s offense is averaging 204.5 rushing yards per game, 21st in college football, and is 12th in rushing attempts per game at 47.
Smith breaks down the running back room this way: Valladay is the fastest of the backs and truly understands the offense. Smith, meanwhile, is the “home run hitter” who will grind out the tough yards, too. It’s truly a case of picking your poison; the defense is in for a world of hurt either way.
“Our o-line has gotten even better,” Valladay said. “Everything that happened last year is going to continue to excel.”
When Valladay ends up being the bell cow of the offense on a certain day, that’s OK with Smith. He knows it’s in the best interests of the team. And if the team is succeeding, so is he.
“I look at us as a group that can collectively take over a team,” Smith said. “We can just pound you down into the ground, and we got guys behind each other that can do the same.”
Because he was the only healthy running back left a season ago, Valladay entered last season’s Border War banged up. He “lived in the training room” that week to prepare his body for the inevitable pounding it was going to take. And he did take a beating – he carried the ball 27 times for 154 yards in a hard-fought 17-7 victory.
There are reinforcements for Valladay this time around, however, as he and Smith make up one of the most dangerous backfields in the MW.
Does each want to carry the ball on every run play? Of course. That’s what competitors do, and it would be alarming if one didn’t want to handle lead duties.
But Valladay and Smith will never let their competitive natures get in the way of the only statistic that really matters: wins and losses. Iron sharpens iron, and the knife drawer that is the UW backfield is sharp as ever, on and off the field.
“You can’t have bad blood, because that can always affect the team in the littlest ways,” Valladay said. “We just always keep in positive moments, just to make each better so we can make the team better in whatever way we can.”
