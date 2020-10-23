University of Wyoming linebacker Keyon Blankenbaker hits University of Missouri receiver Johnathon Johnson during the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The Pokes defeated Missouri 37-31 to start the season 1-0. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Given the tremendous success of the University of Wyoming’s defense a season ago, it’s not shocking nearly everyone associated with it got sniffs from some of the nation’s top programs.
Just a few weeks after the Cowboys wrapped up an 8-5 campaign that was capped off with a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl, defensive coordinator/safeties coach Jake Dickert, defensive ends/special teams coach A.J. Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson took the same positions at Washington State under new coach Nick Rolovich, formerly the coach at Hawaii.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.