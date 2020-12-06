LAS VEGAS – A week after exploding for 45 points during a thrashing of UNLV, the University of Wyoming football team didn’t have nearly as many fireworks up its sleeve in the second trip to Sin City for the program in as many weeks.
UW was never able to find a rhythm in a stunning 17-16 upset loss to previously winless New Mexico. Coach Craig Bohl and redshirt defensive end Garrett Crall were adamant it was not an issue of lacking energy.
“Honestly, before the game, it felt great. Locker room energy felt great. Energy on the field was great. We just have to be mature enough that when things aren’t going our way … we have to stay in it,” Crall said. “We let them hang around.”
The postgame locker room scene was admittedly somber. As the Lobos rushed the field to celebrate snapping their 14-game losing streak, the Cowboys ran straight into the visiting locker room.
“There’s a lot of emotions,” Crall said. “I’m mad, frustrated, sad and disappointed in how we played.”
Hoyland continues hot start
True freshman kicker John Hoyland hit all three of his field goal tries Saturday night, helping keep a stagnant Cowboys offense within striking distance all night. Hoyland, a walk-on, is now 10 of 11 to start his career.
“You always want to have the game in your hands,” Hoyland said. “Tough loss, but it’s a team effort. I’m disappointed in the result and how things went.”
When UW got the ball one final time late in the fourth quarter, Hoyland was fully prepared to kick the Cowboys to victory. He said he felt comfortable making kicks in the 50-yard range.
He never got the chance, however.
“I know we’ll be back,” Hoyland said. “We’ll take this loss and we’ll go forward.”
Valladay doesn’t travel
UW redshirt junior running back Xazavian Valladay, the Mountain West’s defending rushing champion, did not travel with the team to Las Vegas following a left knee injury he sustained last Friday. Earlier in the week, Bohl said Valladay was considered day-to-day.
Trey Smith, who ran for 164 yards last week against UNLV in Valladay’s place, had another stellar outing against New Mexico. He ran for 154 yards and a touchdown but had a crucial fumble late in the game inside the Lobos’ 10-yard line.
“It’s just hard right now,” an emotional Smith said after the game. “We fought hard as a team. I just have to be better.”
Valladay wasn’t the only notable name on UW’s injury report. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks left the game in the first half following an apparent leg injury, and redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams left the game in the fourth quarter after taking a hard sack. Neither’s status is known going forward.
