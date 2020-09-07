Former University of Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia was added the New England Patriots’ 53-man active roster Monday.
Maluia – who was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection in 2019 – was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft in April. He was the 204th overall pick.
The 6-foot, 248-pounder was cut by New England on Saturday, but added to the practice squad Sunday.
The 21-year-old Southern California product posted 198 tackles (101 solo and 16½ for loss) during his UW career. He also had 1½ sacks, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
(0) comments
