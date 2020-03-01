Colorado St Wyoming Football
University of Wyoming redshirt senior linebacker Logan Wilson, right, intercepts a pass intended for Colorado State tight end Trey McBride during the Cowboys' 17-7 victory Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo/Casper Star-Tribune

LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson ran a 4.63 second 40-yard dash Saturday afternoon, highlighting a stellar overall showing at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Wilson, an All-American and Butkus Award finalist as a senior in 2019, was measured at 6-foot-2, 241 pounds. His 40-yard dash time ranked 12th of 30 linebackers that ran.

