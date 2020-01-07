Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal throws a pass as the University of Wyoming football team practices at the FC Tuscon Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Tucson. The Cowboys will take on the Georgia State Panthers on New Years Eve, at Arizona Stadium. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE – Former Wyoming starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he will transfer to Idaho State.
Vander Waal, a redshirt sophomore, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Idaho State is an FCS-level program and competes in the Big Sky Conference. Vander Waal said he will enroll at the school on Monday.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
