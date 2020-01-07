20191229-spts-wyopractice-ns-2.JPG
Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal throws a pass as the University of Wyoming football team practices at the FC Tuscon Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Tucson. The Cowboys will take on the Georgia State Panthers on New Years Eve, at Arizona Stadium. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

 Nadav Soroker

LARAMIE – Former Wyoming starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he will transfer to Idaho State.

Vander Waal, a redshirt sophomore, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Idaho State is an FCS-level program and competes in the Big Sky Conference. Vander Waal said he will enroll at the school on Monday.

Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached by email at mkatz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.

