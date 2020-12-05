Putting on a game jersey and helmet for the first time in nearly a calendar year didn’t give University of Wyoming redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall butterflies. Stepping onto the pristine field at $2 billion Allegiant Stadium didn’t really phase him, either. Putting his hand in the dirt for the first play following an offseason that featured four different surgeries on two different parts of his body? That was easy, too.
No, it was stepping onto a plane with his teammates for the first time since last December that gave Crall butterflies. But not the bad or nervous kind; the kind you get when you’re excited for everything that comes along with finally playing in a game.
Crall, a former walk-on and high school quarterback from tiny Hicksville, Ohio, who transformed into a team captain and the heartbeat of the Cowboys, missed the first four games of the season following recovery from a plethora of maladies.
Crall had surgery to repair his labrum in January. Three surgeries on a problematic foot followed, as did a 14-day quarantine after being COVID-19 contact traced. It was just one thing after another for Crall, who wanted nothing more than to be with his teammates following an offseason filled with more ups and downs than any turbulent airplane ride could possibly provide.
Wyoming’s football season was initially canceled in late August following months of rumors and speculation about what the future held after the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and spring sports were canceled when the pandemic hit its stride in the spring.
The season was back on a month after the initial cancellation following a series of advances in rapid COVID-19 testing. Then, there were the games canceled during the season due to the virus, to which UW has fallen victim twice.
Through all of the highs and lows, Crall endured as best he could, knowing full well he couldn’t fully participate the way he wanted to.
So when he got on that plane to Las Vegas last week, the adversity he and his teammates faced the last eight months was the farthest thing from his mind. Because when you travel for road games, the only thing that matters is your teammates, your game plan and getting a good night of sleep before kickoff.
And finishing school work, if applicable.
“I like road games, because you don’t have to worry about anything else. Well, I guess I did have a homework assignment on Thursday,” Crall said with a laugh. “I really don’t worry about anything else besides eating, meetings, getting ready for the game, hanging out, joking around. And so, for me, I think it’s fun. I don’t have to worry about anything but football.”
The last few months have tested Crall’s patience. He didn’t find out until Wednesday that the training and coaching staffs were clearing him to play against the Rebels. Crall did everything in his power to make sure he was ready when his moment came. His foot and body were finally without pain; he had to make sure his mind was ready, too.
And that moment came on the first play of the game for the UW defense, where Crall tackled a helpless Rebel in the backfield for a loss of nine yards.
Given where he’d been for nearly two-thirds of the last year, football was a piece of cake.
“Friday was the easiest thing I’ve done in the last eight months,” Crall said. “The amount of physical pain, emotional pain, mental stuff that I’ve went through, the rehab, you know, long nights, no sleep … My mom asked me, like, ‘Are you sure you’re ready?’ And I told her, this is what I do. I’m a football player.”
Opting out was never an option
In a year like no other, Crall has run through the gamut of emotions. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows have all come his way. Through it all, he has not wavered, has never pondered what he could have, would have or should have done differently.
Prior to the season, the NCAA ruled that players could opt out of the 2020 season without consequence: they would retain their eligibility and remain on scholarship regardless of if they played or not. For Crall, it would have been an easy out, given his injuries.
A handful of players across college football have taken the NCAA up on the offer, including fellow UW defensive line starters Solomon Byrd and Mario Mora. Crall’s father, Eric, remembers the topic briefly coming up in conversation. It was nothing more than a proclamation on the younger Crall’s part, though: there was no way he was sitting this one out.
Hicksville might be home, but Laramie is where Garrett Crall’s heart is; he is a Cowboy through and through. He respects the decision of anyone who did choose to opt out, but for him, well, it’s just not in his blood. He is too invested in the UW program and his teammates. He bleeds too much brown and gold.
“For him, it wasn’t an option,” Eric Crall said. “He is Wyoming.”
Redshirt freshman defensive end Jaylen Pate has grown close to Garrett over the last year or so. In a way, Garrett has become Pate’s pseudo-big brother as he adjusted to life as a college athlete. While it’s hard to mentor someone when you can’t physically show teammates how things are done, the mentorship goes far beyond Xs and Os. It’s how you handle your business on the field, in the classroom, in the locker room and at home.
Pate has absorbed everything Crall has passed on like a sponge. With Crall back on the field against UNLV, it’s not a huge surprise Pate logged his first-career sack. Crall received much of the attention from the Rebels’ offensive line, to be sure, but it helps to have your life coach and mentor just a few yards and just a few lockers away, too.
Crall is a “football guy,” in Pate’s words. He is intense and wants to be the best version of himself and similarly demands the same of his teammates. But he loves those teammates and isn’t afraid to show it. Crall makes an indelible impact on those around him.
“I think we might be connected,” Pate said. “We call ourselves Ebony and Ivory. I’m chocolate, and he’s vanilla.”
Defensive ends coach Marty English, who is in the first year of his second UW tenure, didn’t get to see a ton of Crall in the offseason; the pandemic sent everybody home in the spring, and Crall has been out of action for much of his tenure. But English knew what he was getting on the field long before he saw him get into his stance at Allegiant Stadium. His track record over the last few years speaks for itself: he’s racked up 12.5 career sacks and was the team’s returning leader from last season with 4.5.
The most impressive thing to English, however, was how engaged Crall was with his teammates on a regular basis. There was never any pouting, no “woe is me.” There’s not enough time to feel sorry for yourself, and it never makes things better, anyway.
Crall’s presence on UNLV’s field was noticeable not just because he sticks out like a sore thumb and is a stellar football player. At 6-foot-5, with long hair and a crop-top jersey (the long hair is in homage to former Ohio State star and current Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Eric believes), Crall is hard to miss. When he makes a play, you quickly realize it’s him.
But Crall’s biggest impact is felt on the sidelines, in practice or in the locker room. It’s why he was voted as one of four team captains by his teammates this season. He is firmly entrenched in the team’s DNA.
“(He helped) teach younger guys how you’re supposed to practice, how you’re supposed to prepare, all that stuff. Garrett’s meant everything in that regard,” English said. “Even when he wasn’t healthy enough yet, he was out at every practice helping coach guys, teach guys … and show them the way, where the bar is supposed to be set, how you’re supposed to be accountable to it.”
Never focusing on the negative
To understand how Crall handles adversity so well and takes life in stride, you have to know a little bit about him as a person and as a thinker. According to his father, Crall isn’t the type of person to dwell on the negatives in his life. He would rather focus on a task at hand, whatever is going to get him back to where he wants and needs to be.
When he returned home from Wyoming during the spring because of the pandemic, he didn’t think about how bad the situation was. Instead, he kept working out in a makeshift gym in the family garage with equipment from Hicksville High.
When a bothersome left foot injury suffered last bowl season kept insisting on being bothersome, Crall did what the team doctors instructed and had surgery. When there were still issues in the foot that required additional surgeries in August and early October, he took it in stride.
He could have easily been frustrated with the situation; when the season was initially canceled on Aug. 24, the team decided it was best for him to get the foot operated on, thinking there wasn’t going to be a season until the spring. Lo and behold, that was not the case, and Garrett was stuck rehabbing an injury in hopes of playing in 2020.
And then, of course, when he traveled with the team to Fort Collins and the Border War, he was quarantined for two weeks because of contact tracing.
Nearly everything that could have gone wrong for Garrett Crall in 2020 has. The snowball chasing him gradually turned into a snow boulder. Did he complain about his string of bad luck? Of course not.
“Everybody has their moment, where you can choose to focus on the negative or the downside of things. … He’s always tried to keep it focused,” Eric Crall said. “There was never any doubt in his mind and never any doubt in our minds that he was going to back on the field … he would find a way to be back.”
When he was quarantined, Garrett Crall said he spent a lot of time being introspective. Perhaps a bit too reflective, in fact. Sometimes, there really is such thing as being stuck inside your own head.
He thought about how he almost joined the military out of high school, about how different his life could have been. Until Crall broke out late in his high school career and realized he had a future at the collegiate level, he had every intention of joining the Army, having visited a recruiter between his junior and senior years.
But then he thought about why he walked on at Wyoming, what he loved about Laramie and the UW program. Nothing was guaranteed for Crall as a walk-on; he had to earn it. And if he did all the right things, he would get every opportunity to become a stalwart.
That has been a hallmark of head coach Craig Bohl’s programs: the most deserving players will see the field, no matter how many stars they had on their recruiting profiles.
“I know culture gets overused, that term. But we set a foundation that walk-ons were going to be valued in our program a long, long time ago, about seven years ago,” Bohl said. “And so, the cream rises to the top. And what you’re seeing is, is these guys being given an opportunity, and they make the most of it.”
That opportunity, the chance to build himself up into whatever type of player he wanted to be, is why Crall chose the path he chose. It’s part of the reason he is so invested in this town nearly 1,200 miles away from where he grew up.
“(Joining the military) is all I wanted to do with my life,” Crall said. “Now I’m here, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. … I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Eric Crall can’t say he’s surprised with how much his son has become embedded in everything Wyoming has to offer. Garrett enjoys hiking and being outdoors. He likes driving his truck around on unpaved roads. He likes to camp. He has even adopted a rescue dog from Cheyenne who he has “joint custody” of with his current and former roommates; her name is Miss Daisy Mae.
Eric knew he was going to have difficulty getting Garrett to come back to Ohio or anywhere in the vicinity of the Midwest on their first recruiting visit to Laramie. The two were staying in a local hotel, getting ready for a day full of exploration.
Eric glanced out the window and noticed a group of antelope congregating just outside. He sent his wife a message.
“We’re in trouble,” Eric recalled with a laugh. “This is him.”
As he fondly looks back on his son’s journey in its entirety, Eric couldn’t be happier for Garrett and all of his successes. He has created his own story of success through hard work and toughness. Garrett came to Wyoming with a completely blank book five years ago and has since expertly penned each of its chapters. He could still return for an additional season in 2021, as the NCAA offered all players an extra year of eligibility amid the pandemic. He hasn’t made that decision yet, though.
There are a few things Eric still isn’t keen on, such as Garrett wanting to establish permanent residence in Wyoming (you should make those sorts of decisions once you’re out of college, Eric believes). But when Garrett made that first tackle of the 2020 season last Friday, Eric and his family back in Ohio couldn’t help but jump off the couch. Garrett’s teammates and coaches had a similar reaction on the sideline and on the field.
That tackle represented more than just a single play or a statistic. It represented an unlikely comeback, a tale of perseverance. It was proof that Garrett’s impact on those around him was reciprocated, that as much as he loved Wyoming, Wyoming and its people loved him back.
And that’s something that goes far beyond any box score.
“You can tell he has really made an impact, but yet those people have impacted him as a person, which is beyond football,” Eric said. “That will stick with him for the rest of his life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.