For the first time in four seasons, Cooper Rothe, the University of Wyoming’s all-time leading scorer and a 2018 Lou Groza Award finalist, won’t be trotting out as the Cowboys’ starting kicker. Also gone are punters Ryan Galovich and Tim Zaleski, who graduated and retired due to injury, respectively.
Departed are leading punt returner Austin Conway and leading kick returner Tyler Hall, both of whom ranked among the top nationally at their respective spots. Holder Nick Szpor has exhausted his eligibility. Jesse Hooper, the team’s starting long snapper the previous two seasons, also retired this offseason to focus on the next portion of his life. Hooper told WyoSports he has a conditional offer to be a police officer back home in Utah.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
