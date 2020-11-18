Former University of Wyoming basketball standout Justin James was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Milwaukee Bucks in a sign-and-trade deal Monday.
James was drafted 40th overall by the Kings in the 2019 NBA draft. He averaged 2.5 points per game while logging 6.4 minutes per contest last season.
