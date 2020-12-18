Since Josh Allen and his howitzer of a right arm left the University of Wyoming, the Cowboys’ offense just hasn’t been the same.
In Allen’s first full season in 2016, UW exploded offensively, averaging 35.9 points per game. Following the exodus of key playmakers like Tanner Gentry, Jacob Hollister and Brian Hill, the Allen-led Pokes saw a drop in productivity during his final campaign, falling to 23.5 points per game.
In three years since Allen left Laramie, UW has averaged 23.8 points per game. A number that, on its own, isn’t awful, though it’s on the lower end of college football given this high-flying era of spread offenses and air raids. The Cowboys averaged 26.5 points per game in 2020, which ranked 79th in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
That being said, it’s hard to argue the overall results, given that prior to this shortened, pandemic-plagued season, UW was bowl eligible in each of the four previous seasons, including the two that did not include Allen under center. You can’t really blame UW for having a dip in production after losing Allen either, now one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills. That was bound to happen. And for UW to keep winning games in spite of that is to its credit.
The Pokes will never be mistaken for a pass-heavy offense akin to USC or Texas Tech in the days of yesteryear. That’s not who they are or what they want to be. They want to run the ball down your throat and play exceptional defense, which has gotten them to this juncture. Again, 30 victories over the past four full seasons does more than speak for itself.
“When we run the ball, we’re going to win. And when we can’t run the football, (and) there’s going to be times that you can’t, whether somebody deployed too many guys up front to block them all or whatever, you have to be able to throw the ball,” UW coach Craig Bohl said.
“We’re going to run power football. But part of power football is to be able to throw some and (throw) effectively, and right now we’re not doing either,” Bohl said.
Bohl and the Cowboys have higher aspirations than to just play in the postseason. The program has made tremendous strides in Bohl’s seven seasons at the helm. The foundation is solid, and the ceiling is high. The talent is exponentially better than it was when he first arrived. The recruiting base is now national, having a reach all the way down to Texas and into Illinois.
The 2020 Cowboys had dreams of a Mountain West title before a slew of crucial injuries, opt-outs and a global pandemic changed the overall course of a once-promising season. There’s a reason the Cowboys were thought so highly of in the offseason: UW has a really good program.
A shortened season with fewer chances to make amends for mistakes showed some serious warts, however. The only way for UW to break through the ceiling and get to the next level, winning the first MW championship in program history, is to evolve. And that evolution has to happen on the offensive side of the ball.
“We’ve got to improve,” Bohl said following last weekend’s 17-9 loss against Boise State. “And there’s going to be a major offseason program to do a complete evaluation of everything we’ve done.”
Consider this: UW has not completed 50% of its passes in a season in any of the past three years. That, quite frankly, is a stunning number.
Yes, there have been injuries. Sean Chambers getting hurt fairly early in each of the last two seasons certainly didn’t help, though he was completing just 43% of his passes prior to a left knee injury that cost him the final five games of 2019. In 2020, he only got to attempt one pass before his season was over due to a broken left ankle.
There are a lot of reasons UW’s offense struggled in 2020. Levi Williams was thrust into the starting lineup when he, quite frankly, might not have been ready. As Bohl has alluded to on a few occasions, there was a reason Chambers won the quarterback derby in fall camp.
The wide receiving corps was brand new. There were constant shakeups on the offensive line.
Converting on 30.3% of third-down tries is never going to get it done, however, nor is scoring 12 touchdowns on 26 red zone trips. In two of the past three seasons, the Cowboys have converted less than 37% of their third-down attempts.
No one should doubt a run-first philosophy. It can absolutely win. There’s a reason Bohl won three national championships at North Dakota State. There is also a reason triple-option teams like Air Force have sustained success: running the ball works. It demoralizes opponents. It crushes the other team’s will.
But you have to be able to complete more than 17 combined passes over the course of three games to win, which is what UW failed to do over its final trio of contests in 2020.
The extremely cliché definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. And if UW has hopes of getting over the hump, the offense needs to change.
I’m not a football coach. I will never admit to knowing more than anyone on UW’s staff, in the same way I would hope they wouldn’t tell me how to write a story. But in the way that journalists are criticized for their work if so deserving, coaches are held accountable to their jobs, too.
Being successful in any field is about adapting to circumstances and the environment. What worked in football in 2010 might not be as successful in 2020. Heck, even in journalism, writers have had to learn social media, video editing, photography and how to post news stories at the drop of a hat when all they had to do before was write a single story after a game.
If you don’t evolve, you get left behind. That is how the world works.
Does that mean someone should lose a job? Absolutely not. People get better. An old dog can learn new tricks, as long as he’s willing to do so. But having your quarterback in consistent third-and-long situations is not a winning formula. The defense loading up the box and proceeding to run straight into it isn’t going to win the MW. The best laid plans require changes sometimes, as tough as that pill is to swallow.
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was laughed at during the early part of his tenure for never being able to win the big game. It was called “Clemsoning.” It was a running joke. He’s now one of the top two or three coaches in America with two national championships to his name. He evolved.
Last season, LSU added a passing game coordinator to its staff, Joe Brady, in addition to its offensive coordinator. A generally anemic offense exploded and averaged almost 50 points per game, produced a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in Joe Burrow and a national championship. LSU evolved.
Clearly, whatever the offensive plan is right now isn’t working as well as it should. Does it work sometimes? Absolutely. There’s a reason the Cowboys came back and almost defeated Nevada in the season-opener after trailing by 17 and put up 31 point on Hawaii. There is a reason Williams threw for 321 yards at Colorado State. There is also, however, a reason UW quarterbacks threw just a single touchdown pass over the course of six games this season.
The pieces are there. The consistency is not, however, and that isn’t going to change itself. For every 2019 Arizona Bowl performance over the past three seasons, there has been a handful of games where the offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain.
Perhaps that means the staff, led by offensive coordinator Brent Vigen, goes back to the drawing board and blows things up. Maybe that means adding someone to help the passing game get back on track. Maybe it means taking things out of the playbook to make it less difficult for all to digest. Or, maybe it does mean wholesale changes.
That’s all up to Bohl.
During a season-ending news conference, Bohl was asked if he was going to look at how other teams do things offensively and potentially adapt the Cowboys’ model. Not reinventing the wheel, per se, but making sure it doesn’t get as many flat tires.
“It’s always amazing to me, when we score touchdowns, everybody says, ‘We open up the offense.’ And when we have a bunch of three-and-outs, we’re conservative. And you look at the play sheet, quite frankly, a lot of times, they’re very similar,” Bohl said. “We really have a lot of elements within our offense. Our problem is the elements that we have, we’re not effective enough. At times we are, but we’re not effective enough.”
What does that mean for the 2021 Pokes? That’s hard to say. But to expect the same thing that’s taken place over the last three years would be, in a word, insanity.
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.