LARAMIE — Call it an early Christmas gift.
Today is the start of the Early Signing Period for high school football players across the nation. According to 247Sports, 65% of high school football players signed to programs during last year’s Early Signing Period. This year’s period runs through Dec. 20. National Signing Day is Feb. 5, 2020.
WyoSports will be keeping tabs on all of the University of Wyoming’s signees throughout the day. Head coach Craig Bohl said earlier this week that he believed the team would sign up to 20 high school players during the period.
WyoSports also reached out to Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor for 247Sports, who gave his thoughts on some of the newest Cowboys.
"I like what Wyoming has done in Colorado. One of the biggest head scratchers is how Colorado State has done such a poor job in their own state under Mike Bobo while Craig Bohl has done so well,” Huffman told WyoSports. “And he's gone back to the state big time for a number of guys, including Wyett Ekeler, the brother of Austin Ekeler, who was overlooked before flourishing at a D-II school and now with the Chargers. And then Keshaun Taylor out of Denver is the No. 11 player in the state.
“They've done a good job in California, getting Nofoafia Tulafono, a three-star lineman out of Oak Hills (Calif.) who will play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, three-star quarterback Gavin Beerup from Ventura (Calif.) St. Bonaventure and three-star offensive lineman Malik Williams from Hayward (Calif.). Williams was a teammate of Nephi Moimoi, the late Wyoming signee in 2019 who tragically lost his life drowning.
Here is an updated list of the newest signees at Wyoming. Star rankings are from Rivals and 247Sports, respectively
Isaac White, wide receiver, Pottstown, Penn. — 2-star/ NA
Kohl Herbolsheimer, offensive lineman, Omaha, Neb. — 2-star/NA
Caleb Robinson, defensive lineman, Omaha, Neb. — 2-star/NA
Joseph Braasch, running back, Columbus, Neb. — 3-star/NA
Cameron Stone, defensive back, Rosharon, Texas. — NA/3-star
Cameron Smith, defensive tackle, Parker, Colo. — 2-star/NA
Smith notched 6.5 sacks as a senior. He also had two passes defended and recovered a fumble.
Nick Miles, tight end, Parker, Colo. — 2-star/NA
Miles is a load at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds. He caught 17 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown his senior season at Chaparral High.
Wyett Ekeler, athlete, Windsor, Colo. — 2-star/NA
Ekeler starred as a running back for Windsor High, rushing for 1,435 yards and 22 touchdowns his senior season. Ekeler averaged nearly 10 yards per carry and finished as Colorado’s 23rd-leading rusher. He is the brother of San Diego Charger’s running back Austin Ekeler. He will paly defensive back for the Cowboys.
Caleb Driskell, linebacker, Gillette, Wyo., — 2-star/NA
Oluwaseyi Omotosho, defensive end, Houston, Tex. — NA/NA
Braden Siders, defensive end, Thornton, Colo. — 2-star/NA
Siders played for one of the powerhouses in the Denver area (Ralston Valley). He put up eye-popping numbers as a senior, racking up 14 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and 100 total tackles for a team that finished 12-1 and lost in the 5A semifinals.
Gavin Meyer, defensive end, Franklin, Wisc. — NR/3-star
Malik Williams, defensive end, Hayward, Calif. — 2-star/3-star
Standing 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Williams has the frame to grow into a force. As a senior, Williams had 5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hurries. Williams also played baseball and basketball at Hayward High earlier in his career.
Mana Taimani, offensive lineman, Antioch, Calif. — 2-star/3-star
Gavin Beerup, quarterback, Camarillo, Calif. — 2-star/3-star
Beerup, who looks the part at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, played at Southern California’s St. Bonaventure and started one year under center for the Seraphs. Beerup threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also scored 6 touchdowns on the ground.
Nofoafia Tulafono, offensive lineman, Victorville, Calif. — 2-star/3-star
Tulafono had offers from Arizona and BYU, among others.
Brent VanderVeen, athlete, Sedro-Woolley, Wash. — 2-star/3-star
VanderVeen had offers from Navy, Air Force and Eastern Washington, among others. He had 59 total tackles as a senior and intercepted three passes. He also had 504 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
Keshaun Taylor, wide receiver, Denver, Colo. — 2-star/3-star
Taylor caught 30 passes as a senior for 249 yards. Taylor’s best season came as a junior, when he averaged nearly 20 yards per catch (589 yards) and caught 4 touchdowns.
