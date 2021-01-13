Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 117-87 loss to the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder started and played 30 minutes. He went 2 for 11 from the floor and 1 for 5 from behind the 3-point line. He also had one steal.
Nance Jr. is now averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals across 12 games this season
