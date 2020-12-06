Timeline
1. New Mexico opted to receive the opening kickoff and immediately gave the ball to the University of Wyoming. On third-and-five, quarterback Connor Genal pitched the ball to a running back who was unable to handle it. The ball bounced off the ground perfectly into the hands of redshirt sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks, who returned it to the 20-yard line. Freshman kicker John Hoyland hit a 29-yard field goal to put the Cowboys on the board.
2. Lobos running back Nathanie Jones made his presence felt early and often Saturday, scoring the first New Mexico points on a 21-yard run where he ran nearly untouched into the end zone.
3. Starting in place of an injured Xazavian Valladay, graduate transfer Trey Smith helped the Cowboys’ offense finally find some rhythm in the second quarter after a lackluster opening quarter. Smith took a carry 58 yards to the end zone untouched to score UW’s first touchdown of the night.
4. New Mexico returned the ensuing kickoff all the way to the 25-yard line and later tied the game up with a field goal. Wyoming retook the lead with a field goal on the next drive following a 54-yard completion from redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams to redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Neyor.
5. Neyor did more damage following a fourth-down stop near the goal line, taking a reverse 58-yards up the middle to set up an eventual Hoyland field goal.
6. Down to their fourth-string quarterback, the Lobos made the play of the night midway through the fourth quarter. Walk-on Isaiah Chavez threw a 44-yard strike to a wide open Bobby Cole to give the Lobos a 17-16 lead
7. UW looked poised to take the lead with three minutes to play, as the Cowboys had driven inside the UNM 5-yard line. Smith tried to bounce a run outside and fumbled, ending any hopes of a UW comeback.
Turning point
With a chance to regain the lead following Cole’s touchdown reception, Smith fumbled at the 5-yard line, and a Lobos defender recovered. UW got the ball back on more time but was unable get into Hoyland’s range for a potential game-winning kick.
Stats behind the stats
– Wyoming made four trips inside the redzone Saturday night but was only able to manage three field goals out of it.
– UW quarterbacks Levi Williams and Gavin Beerup combined to complete just 5 of 17 passes against New Mexico for 91 yards and two interceptions.
– The Cowboys were just 1 of 11 on third downs and went 1 of 3 on fourth down tries.
– Starting in place of an injured Xazavian Valladay, Smith ran for 154 yards, the second most in his UW career. Over the last two games, Smith has 318 yards on the ground.
