A young fan cheers for the University of Wyoming during the season opener against the University of Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
The University of Wyoming announced Wednesday night that it received zero positive COVID-19 tests among the initial 166 that were administered to athletes and staff on May 27 and June 4.
Student-athletes began returning to campus June 1 and are being brought back to UW in groups; there will be six additional groups returning to UW throughout the summer that will be tested upon arrival, a spokesman told WyoSports. Upon returning to Laramie, student-athletes must quarantine for two weeks.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.
