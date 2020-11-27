Whatever the task, you can count on University of Wyoming redshirt senior wide receiver Dontae Crow to be up to the challenge. Whether it be catching a pass or fielding a punt or kickoff, he’s likely got you covered.
Heck, he’s even punted 24 times in his career with a nearly 43-yard average.
And yes, he’ll even block downfield for one of the most prolific running games in college football, even if he doesn’t think he’s very good at it.
“I’m probably not the best blocker. I’m not the biggest guy. I mean, I might cut somebody if they come up within five yards,” the 5-foot-9 Crow said with a laugh. “I’m OK, but I’m not our best. Trust me.”
Crow and his fellow receivers haven’t had the chances many wide receivers in 2020 get to get their hands on the ball. Part of that is due to UW’s run-heavy emphasis. Part of it is also due the Cowboys’ past two games being canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Air Force and Utah State programs.
As much as redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams’ emergence in a 34-24 loss at Colorado State on Nov. 5 was about him making strides in all facets of his game, it has as much to do with the group of pass catchers making plays in space.
Williams threw for a career-high 321 yards against the Rams and is averaging 220 yards per game through the air. Last season, UW passers threw for just 136.2 yards per game, which ranked 123rd nationally.
While the numbers won’t wow you, UW receivers are averaging 14.8 yards per catch this season, which is 13th in all of college football and ranks above potent aerial attacks like Ole Miss and Florida.
Players like redshirt senior Ayden Eberhardt, redshirt freshman Isaiah Neyor, junior Gunner Gentry and Crow have done more than their fair share to ensure the 2020 Pokes are more balanced than the 2019 version of the team.
They aren’t anywhere near content, either, particularly with a pair of cancellations giving the Cowboys 22 days between live game action. They’re ready to get the ball rolling again.
“We really tried to step back and take a self-evaluation,” UW wide receivers coach Mike Grant said. “Rather than moving forward and looking at an opponent, while we had some time, we really wanted to focus as a group on some of the things that we could avoid … (looking at) why weren’t these passes completed? … We really just kind of studied ourselves before getting into another opponent.”
Eberhardt is averaging 15.2 yards per catch and is tied for the team lead with 11 catches, a distinction he shares with redshirt junior running back Xazavian Valladay. Eberthardt has built on his strong play from the end of the 2019 season, where the Colorado native made a play that made ESPN’s Top 10.
In a 38-17 Arizona Bowl win on New Year’s Eve, Eberhardt caught a bullet from a scrambling Williams down the sideline, where he proceeded to cut up the field and score from 51 yards out. That night, Eberhardt unexpectedly made SportsCenter.
“My friends from back home sent me videos,” Eberhardt said over the summer. “We were actually just getting back to the hotel (and we saw the TV) … (Someone said) ‘Hey, that’s you right there.’ That was a huge confidence boost.”
Gentry has caught the team’s lone touchdown pass, a beautifully arched pass from Williams down the sideline that helped spark a rally at Nevada. Gentry’s first-career scoring grab was a long time coming.
“A good feeling just to get in there and finally just kind of contributing to help that comeback,” said Gentry, who is the younger brother of former UW star receiver Tanner Gentry. “It just felt good that Levi trusted me enough to throw me that ball.”
And then there is Neyor, the lanky 6-3 freshman from Texas who first made his presence felt against the Wolf Pack in the team’s delayed season opener. With the UW offense struggling to find any semblance of momentum, Neyor made a leaping, acrobatic over-the-head catch of a Williams pass that led to subsequent oohs, aahs and cheers from the Cowboys sideline.
“I felt like that was a moment to go out and make a play,” Neyor said. “Coaches talk to us about attacking the football, and I saw an opportunity to do that. … As the game progressed, I feel like we kind of found ourselves.”
Neyor didn’t see any action as a true freshman, and Grant admits he heard from various people voicing their displeasure over keeping talented players like him off the field. It was by design, however.
Grant said young players like Neyor who are transitioning from high school to major college football need as many repetitions as possible in order to translate their skills. If working with the regular offense, they might get four or five legitimate reps per day. As a scout team player, however, Neyor went against UW’s top cornerbacks every single day with far more frequency. That experience is clearly paying off.
Neyor is averaging a whopping 29.8 yards per reception this season. The six-reception sample size is small, but that number ranks second in all of college football.
“We saw the talent last season,” Grant said. “They’re going to develop more going against our best, which is why we redshirted him, because he’s going against our best every day. … They all were screaming at me last year, ‘Why is he not up there?’ And it’s just all a part of the plan for those guys.”
Crow has done his part to chip in, as well, catching four passes for 50 yards on the young season. Crow, who went to Sheridan High, was actually born in Laramie. It has admittedly been a tough season for Crow, with all of the starts and stops and being constantly on edge with never knowing if a game is actually going to be played.
After a game is cancelled, Crow said the first reaction is to want to go straight home and be upset. The ups and downs of having a season canceled, brought back a month later and then having games called off anyway is brutal. There really isn’t a way to prepare for it
But at the end of the day, Crow is thankful for every opportunity he has had at UW. Catching passes is, of course, great, as is playing for your home team.
More important than any of that are the bonds he’s made with his teammates and coaches through the years. As long as he has those things, the statistics will take care of themselves.
“You make so many memories where it’s like, you can’t trade those,” Crow said. “I think like, training for football and all the hard times like that, you just like build a different, a special bond with each other. So that’s definitely something special.”
