LARAMIE – University of Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday afternoon. He was the 204th overall selection.
Maluia, a Southern California native, finished his UW career with 197 total tackles, including 61 as a senior in 2019-20. He was an All-Mountain West honorable mention selection following last season.
Maluia was not made available to the media by press time Saturday night.
While somewhat playing in the shadows of All-American linebacker Logan Wilson for much of his career, Maluia became a force up the middle for a Pokes defense that surrendered just 17.8 points per game in 2019, ranking 11th in the nation. Maluia was not invited to the NFL Combine but participated in UW’s Pro Day on March 10. The 6-foot, 248-pounder was a standout in front of scouts from 23 NFL teams, including the Patriots, recording 18 reps on the bench press, a 33-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-8 broad jump.
Wilson was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the third round (65th overall) Friday. Maluia’s selection marks the first time since 2017 that at least two Wyoming players were selected in the draft.
Maluia was a star quarterback and safety at Paramount High, where he threw for 758 yards and six touchdowns, ran for 404 yards and five touchdowns and had 110 total tackles as a senior in 2015.
Hall signs with Falcons
Cowboys cornerback Tyler Hall signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, his agency said Saturday evening on Twitter. Hall was not invited to the NFL Combine, but played in the NFLPA Bowl and shined at the Cowboys’ Pro Day.
The 5-10, 190-pounder, logged a 38-inch vertical jump and was timed between a 4.36 and 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.
The Southern California native was a standout cornerback and returner for the Cowboys during his career, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West honors at both spots during his career, posting 74 tackles, 26 pass breakups and four interceptions. He returned two kickoffs and an interception for touchdowns.
