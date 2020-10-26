Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 30 of 43 passes for 307 yards during the Bills’ 18-10 win over the New York Jets. He was Buffalo’s leading rusher with 61 yards on 11 carries.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 175 of 259 passes (67.57%) for 2,018 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions in seven games. He has gained 204 yards and scored three touchdowns on 48 carries. Allen has lost all four of his fumbles this season.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety had a special teams tackle during the Eagles’ 22-21 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday. The 20 snaps he played were 77% of the Eagles’ special teams snaps.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 17 tackles (10 solo) and two pass breakups through six games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver was targeted with a pass during the third quarter of the Raiders’ 45-20 loss to visiting Tampa Bay.
Gafford has not had a reception in the three games he has played in this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety and Chicago play at the Los Angeles Rams at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 34 tackles (25 solo), three passes defensed and two interceptions through six games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman had an assisted tackle in the Saints’ 27-24 victory over visiting Carolina.
Granderson has five tackles (three solo), a sack and a pass breakup through six games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback played in the Falcons’ 23-22 loss to visiting Detroit, but did not record any statistics.
Hall has played in four games this season, recording one tackle on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back rushed for three yards on two carries during the Falcons’ 23-22 loss to visiting Detroit. He also caught three passes for 27 yards.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 164 yards on 37 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught 14 passes for 102 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end caught all three passes he was targeted with for 22 yards during Seattles 37-34 overtime loss at Arizona.
Hollister has five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in six games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker did not record any statistics in the Patriots’ 33-6 loss to the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is on the short-term injured reserve list because of a strained quadriceps muscle. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started, but did not record any statistics during the Broncos’ 43-16 loss to visiting Kansas City. He left the game early in the third quarter with a foot injury.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 25-3 victory over visiting Dallas.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker notched five tackles (three solo and one for loss) during the Bengals’ 37-34 loss to visiting Cleveland.
Wilson has 17 tackles (14 solo), two pass breakups and two interception in six games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year is on injured reserve because of an abdominal strain, and did not play in Jacksonville’s 39-29 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 25 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in five games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman and the Vikings had a bye week.
Yarbrough has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.5
