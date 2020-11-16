Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 32 of 49 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 32-30 loss at Arizona. He also was Buffalo’s leading rusher with 38 yards on seven carries. Allen also caught a 12-yard pass for a touchdown. It is Allen’s first career reception.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 249 of 364 passes (68.41%) for 2,871 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Allen also has gained 279 yards and scored five touchdowns on 72 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety tested positive for COVID-19 during the Eagles bye week, and then missed their 27-17 loss at the New York Giants on Sunday.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 18 tackles (11 solo) and two pass breakups through seven games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver was waived by the Raiders and then re-signed to the team’s practice squad.
Gafford has not had a reception in the three games he has played in this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety and Chicago host Minnesota at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 43 tackles (32 solo), four passes defensed and two interceptions through nine games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman was not active for the Saints’ 27-13 win over San Francisco.
Granderson has six tackles (four solo), a sack and a pass breakup through eight games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback and Atlanta have a bye week this week.
Hall has played in six games this season, recording two tackles on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back and the Falcons have bye week this week.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 243 yards on 56 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught 16 passes for 111 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end caught one pass for six yards during the Seahawks’ 23-16 loss at the Los Angeles rams.
Hollister has 12 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in nine games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad, and then elevated to their active roster Friday. He played in New England's 23-17 win over visiting Baltimore, but didn't record any statistics.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is on the short-term injured reserve list because of a strained quadriceps muscle. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 30-27 loss at Detroit.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker started and recorded one solo tackle on defense and two assisted tackles on special teams.
Wilson has 22 tackles (16 solo), two pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack in eight games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety returned to the lineup after being on the short term injured reserve with an abdominal injury. He came off the bench and was flagged for an illegal block above the waist during the Jaguars’ 24-20 loss at Green Bay.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 25 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in five games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman and Minnesota play at Chicago at 1 p.m. Monday.
Yarbrough has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
