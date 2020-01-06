Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The second-year quarterback completed 24 of 46 passes for 264 yards during the Bills’ 22-19 overtime loss at Houston. He also carried the ball nine times for 92 yards with a long of 42. Allen also caught a pass for a 16-yard touchdown. He was sacked three times for losses of 27 yards and lost one of his two fumbles.
The 23-year-old has completed 295 of 507 passes (58.2%) for 3,353 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has rushed for 602 yards and nine touchdowns on 118 carries. He has fumbled 16 times and lost five. Allen has been sacked 41 times for losses totaling 264 yards.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The rookie safety came off the bench and recorded three tackles (two solo) during the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to Seattle. Epp played 13 snaps on offense and 12 on special teams.
Epps had nine tackles (seven solo) in 16 games with the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Houston Texans: The eighth-year safety will miss the rest of the season after being placed on injured reserve because of a transverse process fracture in his back.
Gipson had 51 tackles (37 solo), eight passes defensed, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 14 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The rookie defensive end played 21 snaps on special teams and eight snaps on defense during New Orleans’ 26-20 loss to visiting Minnesota. He did not record any statistics.
Granderson had 11 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in eight games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The third-year tight end started and caught two passes for 26 yards during New Orleans’ 17-9 win at Philadelphia. Hollister played 56 snaps on offense and 12 on special teams and was flagged for offensive pass interference and once for a false start.
The 25-year-old has 43 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year linebacker and the 49ers (13-3) host Minnesota (11-6) at 2:35 p.m. Saturday.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has 10 tackles (eight solo), one pass defensed and an interception in 16 games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The third-year defensive end was signed by the Vikings after spending the entire regular season as part of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Yarbrough did not play in Minnesota’s 26-20 victory at New Orleans.
