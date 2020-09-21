Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback finished 24 for 35 for 417 yards and four touchdowns in Buffalo’s 31-28 win over Miami. The only other Bills player to throw for at least 415 yards and four scores was Joe Ferguson in 1983. Allen also rushed for 18 yards on four carries.
It’s the second consecutive week Allen has set a career high in passing yards.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 57 of 81 passes (70.37%) for 729 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in two games this season. He has been sacked four times. Allen has rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also has fumbled twice.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety started and finished with five tackles (three solo) during Philadelphia’s 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has seven tackles (five solo) through two games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver and the Raiders host New Orleans at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and recorded two solo tackles during the Bears’ 17-13 victory over the visiting New York Giants.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has nine tackles (seven solo) in two games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman and the Saints play at Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. tonight.
Granderson had two tackles, a quarterback sack and a forced fumble during the Saints’ season opener.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback is on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back rushed for 14 yards on three carries during the Falcons’ 40-39 loss to Dallas. He also caught two passes for 11 yards.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 26 yards on six carries this season, while catching four passes for 19 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end caught one pass for 12 yards only to have it called back because of an illegal forward pass. The Seahawks beat New England 35-30.
Hollister has caught one pass for nine yards this season.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker played during New England’s 35-30 loss at Seattle, but did not record any statistics. It was the first NFL action of his career.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker played in the 49ers 31-13 win at the New York Jets, but he did not record any statistics. Nzeocha has played in two games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and posted a tackle and a sack for a loss of 10 yards during Denver’s 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has tallied six tackles (five solo) and a sack through two games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 30-15 loss at Arizona. It’s his second start this season.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker played in the Bengals’ 35-30 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. He did not record any statistics.
Wilson has three tackles in two games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year free safety started and had nine tackles (seven solo) during the Jaguars’ 33-30 loss at the Tennessee Titans.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 11 tackles (nine solo) a pass defensed and an interception in two games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman was inactive during the Vikings’ 28-11 loss at the Indianapolis Colts. He had two solo tackles and a quarterback hit during Minnesota’s season opener.
