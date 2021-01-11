Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns during Buffalo’s 27-24 victory over the visiting Indianapolis Colts. He also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses for 23 yards.
The Bills host Baltimore at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started and had seven tackles (six solo), a sack for a loss of three years, a forced fumble and a pass breakup on defense during the Bears’ 21-9 loss at New Orleans on Sunday. Gipson also posted a solo tackle on special teams.
He played 83 defensive snaps (99%) and six on special teams (25%).
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman played 30 defensive snaps (60%) and three on special teams (12%) for the Saints during their 21-9 win over visiting Chicago on Sunday. He did not record any statistics.
The Saints host Tampa Bay at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end started and was targeted with five passes, but finished with no catches during Seattle’s 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Hollister played 35 snaps on defense (55%) and 27 on special teams (73%).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started and played all 72 snaps for Washington during its 31-23 loss to visting Tampa Bay.
