Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 56-26 victory over visiting Miami. He also rushed for three yards on two carries, and was sacked once for a loss of 11 yards.
Allen finished the season with 4,544 yards passing to eclipse the franchise’s single-season record of 4,359 set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 396 of 572 passes (69.23%) for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Allen also has gained 421 yards and scored eight touchdowns on 102 carries. He also has one reception for 12 yards and a touchdown.
Buffalo (13-3) open the playoffs by hosting Indianapolis (11-5) at 11:05 a.m. Saturday.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety started and finished with four tackles (two solo) on defense and one tackle on special teams during Philadelphia’s 20-14 loss to visiting Washington. He also intercepted a pass.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder had 41 tackles (31 solo), two interception and three pass breakups through 13 games for the Eagles (4-11-1) this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver is on the Raiders’ practice squad.
Gafford didn’t have a reception in the three games he played in for Las Vegas (8-8) this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started and posted three tackles (one solo) for the Bears during a 35-16 loss to visiting Green Bay.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 65 tackles (47 solo), seven passes defensed and two interceptions through 16 games this season.
Chicago (8-8) opens the playoffs at New Orleans (12-4) at 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman had two sacks for losses of 15 yards.
Granderson has 13 tackles (10 solo), five sacks, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles during 15 games this season.
The Saints (12-4) host Chicago (8-8) in the first round of the playoffs at 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback was not active for the Falcons during a 44-27 loss at Tampa Bay.
Hall played in nine games this season, recording two tackles on defense and four on special teams.
The Falcons went 4-12 this season.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back led Atlanta in rushing during a 44-27 loss at Tampa Bay, gaining 94 yards on nine carries. He had a long run of 62 yards and lost a fumble. Hill also caught three passes for 42 yards. He one assisted tackle on special teams, and was flagged for a 15-yard facemask while making a tackle on a punt during the second quarter.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder gained 465 yards on 100 carries this season with one touchdown in 16 games. Hill also caught 25 passes for 199 yards. He had six tackles on special teams (five solo).
Atlanta finished the year 4-12.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end started and caught one pass for six yards during Seattle’s 26-23 victory at San Francisco. Hollister was targeted with three passes.
Hollister has 25 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games this season. He also has three assisted tackles on special teams.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder and the Seahawks (12-4) host the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) in the playoffs at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker played during the Patriots’ 28-14 victory over the visiting New York Jets, but did not record any statistics.
He did not record any statistics in nine games with the Patriots (7-9) this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker came off the bench during the 49ers’ 26-23 loss to visiting Seattle.
Nzeocha played in five games for San Francisco this season, and has posted one tackle. San Francisco went 6-10.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season. The Broncos finished the season 5-11.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 20-14 win over Philadelphia. Washington (7-9) hosts Tampa Bay (11-5) to open the playoffs at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker missed the final three games of the season with an ankle injury.
Wilson had 33 tackles (23 solo), three pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack in 12 games for Cincinnati (4-11-1) this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety had five tackles on defense (four solo and three for loss), one tackle on special teams and an interception for the Jaguars during a 28-14 loss at Indianapolis. He returned the pick 19 yards. Wingard was flagged for defensive pass interference in the second quarter.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder had 48 tackles (33 solo), five passes defensed, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 13 games this season.
Jacksonville was 1-15 this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman had an assisted tackle for the Vikings during a 37-35 win at Detroit.
Yarbrough had eight tackles (five solo), and a quarterback hit in the four games he played for Minnesota (7-9) this season.
