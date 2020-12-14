Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 24 of 43 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 26-15 victory over visiting Pittsburgh. Allen also rushed six times for a 28 yard TD.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 299 of 428 passes (69.86%) for 3,403 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Allen also has gained 322 yards and scored six touchdowns on 81 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety posted two solo tackles during the Eagles’ 24-21 victory over visiting New Orleans.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 26 tackles (17 solo) and two pass breakups through 11 games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver is on the Raiders’ practice squad.
Gafford has not had a reception in the three games he has played in this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started and recorded six tackles (five solo) during the Bears’ 36-7 victory over visiting Houston.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 58 tackles (43 solo), five passes defensed and two interceptions through 13 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman came off the bench but didn’t record a tackle during New Orleans 24-21 loss at Philadelphia.
Granderson has nine tackles (six solo), two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble during 12 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback played, but did not record any statistics in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hall has played in six games this season, recording two tackles on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back had one carry for three yards and one reception for 12 yards during the Falcons’ 20-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. He also had an assisted tackle on special teams.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 337 yards on 79 carries this season with one touchdown in 13 games. Hill also has caught 17 passes for 123 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end caught one pass for 20 yards during the Seahawks’ 40-3 victory over the visiting New York Jets.
Hollister has 20 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in 13 games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker is currently part of the Patriots’ practice squad.
He has not recorded any statistics in seven games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker was is back on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury.
Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 23-15 win at San Francisco.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker came off the bench and didn’t record any statistics on Sunday.
Wilson has 33 tackles (23 solo), thee pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack in 12 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety had three tackles (two solo) during Jacksonville’s 31-10 loss to visiting Tennessee.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 34 tackles (22 solo), four passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in 10 games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman was moved back to the Vikings’ practice squad this week.
Yarbrough has five tackles (three solo), and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
