Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 24 of 34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills’ 30-23 win at Las Vegas. He was sacked once for a loss of 14 yards. Allen also rushed for minus-1 yards on three carries.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 105 of 148 passes (70.95%) for 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception in four games. He has gained 83 yards and scored three touchdowns on 25 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety came off the bench to record seven tackles (four solo) during the Eagles’ 25-20 win at San Francisco.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 15 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup through four games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver was inactive for the Raiders’ 30-23 loss to visiting Buffalo. He has returned one kickoff 12 yards this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and had nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass breakup during the Bears’ 19-11 loss to Indianapolis.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 24 tackles (19 solo), two passes defensed and an interception through four games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman had an assisted tackle during the Saints’ 35-29 win at Detroit.
Granderson has four tackles (three solo), a sack and a pass breakup through four games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback and the Falcons face Green Bay at 6:50 p.m. tonight. Hall played 17 snaps on special teams in Week 3, and was on the Falcons’ practice squad for the team’s first two games.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back and the Falcons face Green Bay at 6:50 p.m. tonight.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 84 yards on 15 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught five passes for 41 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end recovered an onside kick during the Seahawks’ 31-23 win over Miami.
Hollister now has two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker and the Patriots play at Kansas City at 5:05 p.m. tonight. He has played in two games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is on the short-term injured reserve list because of a strained quadriceps muscle. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and recorded five tackles (three solo and one for loss) during Denvers’ 37-28 win at the New York Jets on Thursday. Purcell played 48 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has posted 12 tackles (eight solo) and a sack during four games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 31-17 loss to Baltimore. He was flagged for a false start early in the fourth quarter.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker was held out of Cincinnati’s 33-25 victory over Jacksonville because of a concussion.
Wilson has eight tackles (all solo) a pass breakup and an interception in three games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year free safety started and finished with 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup during the Jaguars’ 33-25 loss at Cincinnati.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 24 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in four games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman was inactive during the Vikings’ 31-23 win at Houston. He has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
