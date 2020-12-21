Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 28 of 40 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns during Buffalo’s 48-19 victory Saturday in Denver. Allen also rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. He was sacked once for a loss of seven yards.
Allen played 72 offensive snaps (99%).
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 351 of 511 passes (68.69%) for 4,000 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Allen also has gained 383 yards and scored eight touchdowns on 96 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety started and tallied seven tackles, an interception and two passes defensed during Philadelphia’s 33-26 loss at Arizona. The interception is the first of his career.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 33 tackles (24 solo), and interception and three pass breakups through 12 games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver is on the Raiders’ practice squad.
Gafford has not had a reception in the three games he has played in this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started and recorded three tackles during the Bears’ 33-27 victory at Minnesota.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 61 tackles (45 solo), five passes defensed and two interceptions through 14 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman had a solo tackle and a sack for a loss of eight yards during New Orleans’ 32-29 loss at Kansas City.
Granderson has 10 tackles (seven solo), three sacks, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles during 13 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback posted two solo tackles on defense and one on special teams during Atlanta’s 31-27 loss to visiting Tampa Bay.
Hall has played in eight games this season, recording two tackles on defense and three on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back had five carries for minus-2 yards during Atlanta’s 31-27 loss to visiting Tampa Bay. He also caught two passes for nine yards and downed a punt on special teams.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 335 yards on 84 carries this season with one touchdown in 14 games. Hill also has caught 19 passes for 132 yards. He has three tackles on special teams (two solo).
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end started and caught both passes he was targeted with for 17 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown in the Seahawks’ 20-15 win at Washington.
Hollister has 22 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker is currently part of the Patriots’ practice squad.
He has not recorded any statistics in seven games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is back on San Francisco’s active roster, but was inactive for Sunday’s 41-33 loss at Dallas.
Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 20-15 loss to visiting Seattle.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker and the Bengals host Pittsburgh at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
Wilson has 33 tackles (23 solo), three pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack in 12 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety had three solo tackles in Jacksonville’s 40-14 loss at Buffalo. Wingard also was flagged for defensive pass interference and being an ineligible man downfield on a kick.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 36 tackles (24 solo), four passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in 11 games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman is back on Minnesota’s practice squad.
Yarbrough has five tackles (three solo), and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
