Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 11 of 18 passes for 154 yards and an interception during the Bills’ 24-21 win over visiting New England. He also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Allen was sacked once for a loss of five yards.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 186 of 277 passes (67.15%) for 2,172 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions in eight games. He has gained 227 yards and scored four touchdowns on 58 carries. Allen has lost all four of his fumbles this season.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety had a solo tackle during the Eagles’ 23-9 victory over visiting Dallas.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 18 tackles (11 solo) and two pass breakups through seven games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver was inactive for the Raiders’ 16-6 win at Cleveland.
Gafford has not had a reception in the three games he has played in this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started and had eight tackles (six solo) during the Bears’ 26-23 loss to visiting New Orleans.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 43 tackles (32 solo), four passes defensed and two interceptions through eight games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman had a solo tackle during the Saints’ 26-23 victory at Chicago.
Granderson has six tackles (four solo), a sack and a pass breakup through seven games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback played in the Falcons’ 25-17 win at Carolina, but did not record any statistics. He was flagged for illegal formation during the first quarter. Hall played nine special teams snaps (36%).
Hall has played in five games this season, recording one tackle on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back had a team-best 55 yards on 11 carries during the Falcons’ 25-17 victory at Carolina. Hill also caught two passes for nine yards. He was targeted with three passes.
Hill played 25 snaps on offense (36%) and four on special teams (17%).
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 219 yards on 48 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught 16 passes for 111 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end caught one of the two passes he was targeted with for a gain of six yards.
Hollister has six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker did not record any statistics in the Patriots’ 24-21 loss at Buffalo.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is on the short-term injured reserve list because of a strained quadriceps muscle. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle will miss the rest of the season after suffering a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center and Washington had a bye this week.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker recorded two tackles (one for loss) and a sack during the Bengals’ 31-20 victory over visiting Tennessee.
Wilson has 19 tackles (15 solo), two pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack in seven games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety and the Jaguars had a bye this week.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 25 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in five games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman was inactive for the Vikings’ 28-22 victory at Green Bay.
Yarbrough has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.