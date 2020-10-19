Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback and the Bills host Kansas City at 3 p.m. today.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 131 of 189 passes (69.31%) for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions in five games. He has gained 101 yards and scored three touchdowns on 29 carries. Allen has lost all three of his fumbles this season.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety was inactive for the Eagles’ 30-28 loss to visiting Baltimore because of an injury to his ribs.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 16 tackles (10 solo) and two pass breakups through five games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver and the Raiders are on their bye week.
He has played in two games and returned one kickoff 12 yards this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and had six tackles (two solo) and a nine-yard interception return during Chicago’s 23-16 victory at Carolina.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 34 tackles (25 solo), three passes defensed and two interceptions through six games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman and New Orleans have a bye week this week.
Granderson has four tackles (three solo), a sack and a pass breakup through five games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback played in the Falcons’ 40-23 victory at Minnesota, but did not record any statistics.
Hall has played in three games this season, recording one tackle on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back gained rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries during the Falcons’ 40-23 victory at Minnesota. He also caught two passes for six yards. Hill also lost a fumble.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 161 yards on 35 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught 11 passes for 75 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end and Seattle have a bye this week.
Hollister has two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown in five games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker played during the Patriots’ 18-12 loss to visiting Denver, but did not record any statistics.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is on the short-term injured reserve list because of a strained quadriceps muscle. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and posted two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 18-12 victory at New England.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during five games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 20-19 loss at the New York Giants.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker posted two solo tackles and a special teams tackle during the Bengals’ 31-27 loss at Indianapolis.
Wilson has 12 tackles (11 solo), two pass breakups and two interception in five games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year is on injured reserve because of an abdominal strain, and did not play in Jacksonville’s 34-16 loss to visiting Detroit.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 25 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in five games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman was re-signed to Minnesota’s practice squad Oct. 12 after being waived by the team the prior week.
Yarbrough has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
