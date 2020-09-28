Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 33 of 24 passes for 311 yards, four touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 35-32 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams. He also gained eight yards and scored a touchdown on four carries. Allen also lost one fumble.
It’s the second consecutive week Allen has set a career high in passing yards.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 81 of 114 passes (71.05%) for 1,038 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception this season. Allen also has gained 84 yards and scored two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety came off the bench to record one special teams tackle and break up one pass during the Eagles’ 23-23 tie with Cincinnati. Epps played eight snaps on defense and 25 on special teams.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has eight tackles (six solo) and one pass breakup through three games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver saw his first playing time this season, returning a kickoff 12 yards during the Raiders’ 36-20 loss at New England.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and snagged the game-sealing interception during the Bears’ 30-26 win at Atlanta. Gipson also posted six tackles two solo.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 15 tackles (11 solo) a pass defensed and an interception through three games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman broke up one pass during the Saints’ 37-30 loss to Green Bay. Granderson played 18 snaps on defense and seven on special teams.
Granderson has three tackles (all solo), a sack and a pass breakup through three games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback was activated from the Falcons’ practice squad and played 17 snaps on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back rushed for 58 yards – including a 35-yard touchdown – on nine carries during the Falcons’ 30-26 loss to visiting Chicago. He also caught one pass for 22 yards.
Hill played 23 snaps on offense and 16 on special teams.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 84 yards on 15 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught five passes for 41 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end caught one passes for a yard, and had an assisted tackle on special teams during the Seahawks’ 38-31 victory over visiting Dallas. He scored a 1-yard touchdown and also caught a two-point conversion.
Hollister now has two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker played during New England’s 36-20 win over visiting Las Vegas but did not record any statistics. He has played in two games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker played 13 special teams snaps in the 49ers 36-9 win at the New York Giants, but he did not record any statistics. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and recorded two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 28-10 loss to visiting Tampa Bay. Purcell played 47 snaps on defense and 10 on special teams.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has posted eight tackles (six solo) and a sack during three games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started and played all 65 offensive snaps for Washington during its 34-20 loss to Cleveland. He was flagged for being an ineligible man downfield.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker played in the Bengals’ 23-23 tie with Philadelphia and had five solo tackles and an interception. He played 29 snaps on defense and 23 on special teams.
Wilson has eight tackles (all solo) a pass breakup and an interception in three games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year free safety started three solo tackles during the Jaguars’ 31-13 loss to Miami on Thursday. Wingard played 32 snaps on defense and six on special teams.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 14 tackles (12 solo) a pass defensed and an interception in three games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman was inactive during the Vikings’ 31-30 loss to visiting Tennessee. He has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
