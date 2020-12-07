Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback and the Bills face San Francisco at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 267 of 388 passes (68.81%) for 3,028 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Allen also has gained 311 yards and scored six touchdowns on 81 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety recorded two solo tackles during the Eagles’ 30-16 loss at Green Bay.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 21 tackles (14 solo) and two pass breakups through nine games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver is on the Raiders’ practice squad.
Gafford has not had a reception in the three games he has played in this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started and finished with three tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed during Chicago’s 34-30 loss to visiting Detroit.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 52 tackles (38 solo), five passes defensed and two interceptions through 12 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman came off the bench to post a solo tackle, and a quarterback sack that forced a fumble.
Granderson has nine tackles (six solo), two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble during 11 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback was inactive for the Falcon’s 21-16 loss to New Orleans.
Hall has played in six games this season, recording two tackles on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back gained 18 yards on five carries during the Falcons’ 21-16 loss to visiting New Orleans.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 334 yards on 78 carries this season with one touchdown in 12 games. Hill also has caught 16 passes for 111 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end caught three passes for 20 yards during the Seahawks’ 17-12 loss to the visiting New York Giants. He was targeted with four passes and also was flagged for a false start.
Hollister has 17 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker is currently part of the Patriots’ practice squad.
He has not recorded any statistics in seven games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker was removed from the short-term injured reserve list and placed on the practice squad. He was on the IR because of a strained quadriceps muscle.
The 49ers face Buffalo at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center and Washington play at Pittsburg at 3 p.m. today.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker came off the bench and recorded three tackles on defense (two solo), a pass breakup and a solo tackle on special teams during the Bengals’ 19-7 loss at Miami.
Wilson has 33 tackles (23 solo), thee pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack in 11 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety played in the Jaguars’ 27-24 loss at Minnesota, but did not record any stats.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 31 tackles (20 solo), four passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in eight games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman came off the bench to record three tackles (one solo) during Minnesota’s 27-24 win over visiting Jacksonville. It’s his first game action since Week 1.
Yarbrough has five tackles (three solo), and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
