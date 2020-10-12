Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed and the Bills play at Tennessee at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 105 of 148 passes (70.95%) for 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception in four games. He has gained 83 yards and scored three touchdowns on 25 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety started and recorded one solo tackle and a pass breakup during the Eagles’ 38-29 loss to Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 16 tackles (10 solo) and two pass breakups through five games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver came off the bench and was targeted with one pass on the first drive of the Raiders’ 40-32 victory at Kansas City.
He has returned one kickoff 12 yards this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and had four solo tackles during the Bears’ 20-19 victory over visiting Tampa Bay.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 28 tackles (23 solo), two passes defensed and an interception through five games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman and New Orleans host the Los Angeles Chargers at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
Granderson has four tackles (three solo), a sack and a pass breakup through four games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback was promoted from Atlanta’s practice squad Saturday, and recorded two assisted tackles during Atlanta’s 23-16 loss to Carolina.
Hall played in two games this season.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back gained 39 yards on six carries during the Falcons’ 23-16 loss to Carolina. He also caught two passes for 15 yards.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 133 yards on 25 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught nine passes for 69 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end played but did not record any statistics during the Seahawks’ 27-26 victory over visiting Minnesota.
Hollister now has two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker and the Patriots had Tuesday’s game against the Denver Broncos postponed due to COVID-19. He has played in two games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is on the short-term injured reserve list because of a strained quadriceps muscle. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and the Broncos had Tuesday’s game at New England postponed due to COVID-19.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has posted 12 tackles (eight solo) and a sack during four games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 30-10 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker snared his second career interception and had an assisted tackle during Cincinnati’s 27-3 loss to Baltimore.
Wilson has nine tackles (eight solo), two pass breakups and two interception in four games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year came off the bench to record an assisted tackle on special teams during the Jaguars’ 30-14 loss at Houston.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 25 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in five games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman was inactive during the Vikings’ 27-26 loss at Seattle. He has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
