Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The second-year quarterback completed 13 of 26 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills’ 24-17 loss to New England. He also rushed for 43 yards on seven carries, and was sacked four times for losses of 32 yards.
The 23-year-old has completed 268 of 456 passes (58.8%) for 3,084 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has rushed for 510 yards and nine touchdowns on 109 carries. He has fumbled 14 times and lost four. Allen has been sacked 38 times for losses totaling 237 yards.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The rookie safety played, but didn’t record any statistics during the Eagles’ 17-9 win over visiting Dallas.
Epps has two tackles in 14 games with the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: The rookie tight end is on injured reserve after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the preseason.
Rico Gafford, Oakland Raiders: The wide receiver recorded one special teams tackle during the 24-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gafford has one reception for 49 yards and a touchdown during three games this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Houston Texans: The eighth-year safety started and recorded five solo tackles during the Texans’ 23-20 win at Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Gipson has 49 tackles (36 solo), eight passes defensed, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 13 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The rookie defensive end posted two solo tackles, including one tackle for loss, during New Orleans 38-28 win at Tennessee.
Granderson has nine tackles (six solo) and a sack in seven games this season.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The third-year running back came off the bench to rush for a team-best 66 yards on seven carries during a 24-12 victory over visiting Jacksonville. He recovered a fumble on special teams.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has 73 carries for 302 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The third-year tight end caught five passes for a game-high 64 yards during the Seahawks’ 27-13 loss to visiting Arizona. He also had a special teams tackle, and recorded a tackle after a teammate fumbled.
The 25-year-old has 37 catches for 324 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year linebacker had played 26 special teams snaps during the 49ers 34-31 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has 10 tackles (eight solo), one pass defensed and an interception in 15 games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The fourth-year nose tackle started and had five tackles (two solo) during the Broncos’ 27-17 victory over visiting Detroit. Purcell also was flagged for defensive holding.
Purcell has 43 tackles (26 solo) in 12 games this season. Purcell has started six games.
Chase Roullier, Washington Redskins: The third-year center started during the Redskins’ 41-35 loss to the New York Giants. He has started all 13 games he has played in this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie safety came off the bench, and posted one solo tackle and one special teams tackle. He also was flagged for an illegal block above the waist.
Wingard has 26 tackles (19 solo) and a forced fumble in 15 games this season. He has started two games.
Eddie Yarbrough, Buffalo Bills: The third-year defensive end is on the Bills’ practice squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.