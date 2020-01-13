Tashaun Gipson, Houston Texans: The eighth-year safety missed the playoffs after being placed on injured reserve because of a transverse process fracture in his back.
Gipson had 51 tackles (37 solo), eight passes defensed, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 14 games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The third-year tight end started and had five catches for 47 yards during Seattle’s 28-23 loss at Green Bay on Sunday. He was targeted with six passes.
The 25-year-old had 48 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year linebacker had one special teams tackle during the 49ers’ 27-10 win over visiting Minnesota on Saturday. He left the game during the second half with a stinger.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has 11 tackles (eight solo), one pass defensed and an interception in 17 games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The third-year defensive end was in active for the Vikings’ 27-10 loss at San Francisco.
