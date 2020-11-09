Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 31 of 38 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns during the Bills’ 44-34 victory over visiting Seattle. He was sacked seven times for 29 yards. Allen also rushed for 14 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 217 of 315 passes (68.89%) for 2,587 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions in nine games. He has gained 241 yards and scored five touchdowns on 65 carries. Allen has lost all four of his fumbles this season.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Epps tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to ESPN. However, the Eagles had a bye this week.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 18 tackles (11 solo) and two pass breakups through seven games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver was inactive for the Raiders’ 31-26 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gafford has not had a reception in the three games he has played in this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started, but did not record any statistics during the Bears’ 24-17 loss at Tennessee.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 43 tackles (32 solo), four passes defensed and two interceptions through nine games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman came off the bench during the Saints’ 38-3 win at Tampa Bay.
Granderson has six tackles (four solo), a sack and a pass breakup through eight games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback recorded an assisted tackle on special teams during the Falcons’ 34-27 victory over visiting Denver.
Hall has played in six games this season, recording two tackles on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back rushed for 24 yards on eight carries during the Falcons’ 34-27 victory over Denver. He was targeted with one pass.
Hill played 25 snaps on offense (36%) and four on special teams (17%).
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 243 yards on 56 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught 16 passes for 111 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end started and caught five of the seven passes he was targeted with for 60 yards during the Seahawks 44-34 loss at Buffalo.
Hollister has 11 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker and the Patriots play at the New York Jets at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is on the short-term injured reserve list because of a strained quadriceps muscle. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started and was flagged for holding during Washington’s 23-20 loss to the visiting New York Giants.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker and the Bengals had a bye this week.
Wilson has 19 tackles (15 solo), two pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack in seven games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety is on the short term injured reserve with an abdominal injury.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 25 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in five games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman was inactive for the Vikings’ 34-20 victory over visiting Detroit.
Yarbrough has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
