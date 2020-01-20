University of Wyoming alumnus Mark Nzeocha recovered an onside kick early in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 37-20 victory over Green Bay in the NFC Championship game Sunday.
Nzeocha also was called for a false start while the 49ers were punting.
Nzeocha and the 49ers play Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.
