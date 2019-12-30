Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The second-year quarterback completed 3 of 5 passes for five yards during the Bills’ 13-6 loss to the visiting New York Jets.
The 23-year-old has completed 271 of 461 passes (58.8%) for 3,089 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has rushed for 510 yards and nine touchdowns on 109 carries. He has fumbled 14 times and lost four. Allen has been sacked 38 times for losses totaling 237 yards.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The rookie safety recorded four tackles (three solo) during the Eagles’ 34-17 victory at the New York Giants.
Epps has six tackles (five solo) in 15 games with the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: The rookie tight end is on injured reserve after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the preseason.
Rico Gafford, Oakland Raiders: The wide receiver had one reception for 17 yards during the Raiders’ 16-15 loss at Denver.
Gafford had two receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown during four games this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Houston Texans: The eighth-year safety started and recorded two tackles (one solo) during the Texans’ 35-14 loss to visiting Tennessee.
Gipson has 51 tackles (37 solo), eight passes defensed, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 14 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The rookie defensive end posted two solo tackles, during the Saints’ 42-10 victory at Carolina.
Granderson has 11 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in eight games this season.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The third-year running back came off the bench to gain 21 yards on five carries during the Falcons’ 28-22 victory at Tampa Bay.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder had 78 carries for 323 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season. He also caught 10 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The third-year tight end started and caught four passes for 25 yards during the Seahawks’ 26-21 loss to visiting San Francisco. He was targeted with eight passes.
The 25-year-old has 41 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year linebacker played, but did not record any statistics during the 49ers’ 26-21 victory at Seattle.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has 10 tackles (eight solo), one pass defensed and an interception in 16 games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The fourth-year nose tackle started and had five tackles (two solo) during the Broncos’ 16-15 victory over visiting Oakland.
Purcell had 48 tackles (28 solo) in 13 games this season. Purcell started seven games.
Chase Roullier, Washington Redskins: The third-year center started during the Redskins’ 47-16 loss at Dallas. He started all 14 games he played in this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie safety came off the bench and recorded one special teams tackle during the Jaguars’ 38-20 victory over visiting Indianapolis.
Wingard had 28 tackles (20 solo) and a forced fumble in 16 games this season. He started two games.
Eddie Yarbrough, Buffalo Bills: The third-year defensive end is on the Bills’ practice squad.
