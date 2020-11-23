Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback and the Bills had a bye this week.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 249 of 364 passes (68.41%) for 2,871 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Allen also has gained 279 yards and scored five touchdowns on 72 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety had a special teams tackle during the Eagles’ 22-17 loss at Cleveland.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 19 tackles (12 solo) and two pass breakups through eight games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver is on the Raiders’ practice squad.
Gafford has not had a reception in the three games he has played in this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety and Chicago had a bye this week.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 46 tackles (34 solo), four passes defensed and two interceptions through 10 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman came off the bench and recorded a pair of solo tackles during the Saints’ 24-9 win over visiting Atlanta.
Granderson has seven tackles (five solo), a sack and a pass breakup through nine games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback was inactive for the Falcon’s 24-9 loss at New Orleans.
Hall has played in six games this season, recording two tackles on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back gained 18 yards on four carries during the Falcons’ 24-9 loss at New Orleans. He also had a special teams tackle.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 261 yards on 60 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught 16 passes for 111 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end caught two passes for 14 yards during the Seahawks’ 28-21 victory over visting Arizona on Thursday night. He was targeted with three passes, and played 13 snaps on offense (20%) and 21 on special teams (81%).
Hollister has 14 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker is currently part of the Patriots’ practice squad.
He has not recorded any statistics in seven games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is on the short-term injured reserve list because of a strained quadriceps muscle. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 20-9 win over visiting Cincinnati.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker came off the bench and recorded four tackles (three solo) during the Bengals’ 20-9 loss at Washington.
Wilson has 26 tackles (19 solo), two pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack in nine games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety posted three tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed during the Jaguars’ 27-3 loss to visiting Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 28 tackles (19 solo), three passes defensed and an interception in seven games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman is on the Vikings practice squad.
Yarbrough has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.