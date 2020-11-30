Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback completed 18 of 24 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown and an interception during the Bills’ 27-17 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. He also rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses of 10 yards.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 267 of 388 passes (68.81%) for 3,028 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Allen also has gained 311 yards and scored six touchdowns on 81 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety and the Eagles host Seattle at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 19 tackles (12 solo) and two pass breakups through eight games this season.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver is on the Raiders’ practice squad.
Gafford has not had a reception in the three games he has played in this season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety recorded four tackles (three solo) during the Bears’ 41-25 loss at Green Bay.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder has 49 tackles (36 solo), four passes defensed and two interceptions through 11 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman came off the bench and had an assisted tackle during the Saints 31-3 victory at Denver.
Granderson has eight tackles (five solo), a sack and a pass breakup through 10 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback was inactive for the Falcon’s 43-6 victory over visiting Las Vegas.
Hall has played in six games this season, recording two tackles on special teams.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries during the Falcons 43-6 victory over visiting Las Vegas. He also was targeted with an incomplete pass.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder has gained 316 yards on 73 carries this season with one touchdown. Hill also has caught 16 passes for 111 yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end and the Seahawks play at Philadelphia at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
Hollister has 14 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season. He also has an assisted tackle on special teams.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker is currently part of the Patriots’ practice squad.
He has not recorded any statistics in seven games this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker is on the short-term injured reserve list because of a strained quadriceps muscle. Nzeocha has played in three games for San Francisco, but hasn’t posted any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder posted 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started and played all 69 offensive snaps during Washington’s 41-16 win at Dallas on Thursday. He was flagged for a false start during the third quarter.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker came off the bench and posted three tackles (one solo and one for loss) during the Bengals’ 19-17 loss to the visiting New York Giants.
Wilson has 29 tackles (20 solo), two pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack in 10 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety started and tallied three tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery during Jacksonville’s 27-25 loss to visiting Cleveland. Wingard returned the fumble 17 yards. The Jaguars scored on the ensuing drive.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder has 31 tackles (20 solo), four passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in eight games this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman is on the Vikings practice squad.
Yarbrough has two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the only game he has played in this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.