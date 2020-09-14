Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback passes for a career-high 312 yards and two touchdowns by completing 33 of 46 passes during Buffalo’s 27-17 win over the New York Jets. He also rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety posted two tackles during the Eagles’ 27-17 loss at Washington. One of those stops came on special teams.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The wide receiver was inactive for the Raiders’ 34-30 win at Carolina.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and recorded seven tackles (five solo) during the Bears’ 27-23 victory at Detroit.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second-year defensive lineman had two tackles, a quarterback sack and a forced fumble during the Saints’ 34-23 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback is on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The running back rushed for 12 yards on three carries during the Falcons’ 38-25 loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He also caught two passes for eight yards.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end caught one pass for nine yards during the Seahawks’ 38-25 win at Atlanta.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker was listed as limited with a knee injury going into New England’s 21-11 win over Miami. He was inactive Sunday.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker played in the 49ers 24-20 loss to the visiting Arizona Cardinals, but did not record any statistics.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle and the Broncos open their season by hosting the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m. tonight.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center started during Washington’s 27-17 win over visiting Philadelphia.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker had three tackles, including one on special teams during the Bengals’ 16-13 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety had two special teams tackles and his first career interception during the Jaguars’ 27-20 victory over Indianapolis. He returned that interception 12 yards.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman had two solo tackles and a quarterback hit during the Vikings’ 43-34 loss to visiting Green Bay.
