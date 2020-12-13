LARAMIE – A season that started with championship dreams following a masterful performance in the bright Arizona sun ended in freezing cold defeat at the hands of the Mountain West’s best.
Despite a stellar defensive effort, the University of Wyoming racked up just 146 yards of total offense during a 17-9 loss to Boise State on Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.
UW, which was one of the preseason favorites to win the MW title, finished a season below .500 for the first time since 2015.
“I certainly am disappointed. I think either you move forward or you move backwards,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “I think you can make all kinds of rational arguments that COVID had an impact. But I don’t think you can have an encompassing broad statement that we went and won two games this year just because of COVID.
“There’s there’s some ownership that I have as a head football coach, and I have to do better. There’s things our players have to buy in to do better, and it’ll be a learning experience as we move forward.”
UW, bowl eligible in each of the previous four seasons, appeared to take a turn toward championship contention last New Year’s Eve in a 38-14 rout over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl, securing the team’s eighth win of the season.
Expectations were sky high this season for a program looking to win the MW for the first time, despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented.
But a season that saw its fair share of stagnant passing finished colder than the blizzarding Laramie weather at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. The Cowboys threw a single touchdown pass during the 2020 season, with that lone score coming in the season opener at Nevada, and UW quarterbacks went a combined 9 for 38 passing in losses to New Mexico and Boise State to wrap up the season.
UW was just 2 of 17 on third downs against Boise State and just 3 of 28 over the last two contests.
“It’s the big money down,” redshirt senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt said. “That’s the down that keeps drives going … we extend the drive, we get further into the red zone … We did show some flashes this year of some big play ability and plays that we can make. We just need to be able to be more consistent on that.”
Redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams – who was thrust into full-time action three plays into the season following Sean Chambers’ broken left leg – left Saturday’s game in the fourth quarter with a hip pointer, Bohl said. He finished the season completing 49.6% of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions.
“We’re going to have to do a significant evaluation (offensively). When you’re down to your third-string quarterback and your second string quarterback, that’s going to have an impact,” Bohl said. “However, we’ve got to improve. And there’s going to be a major offseason program to do a complete evaluation of everything we’ve done.”
Despite all the bumps UW’s ineffective offense threw in the Cowboys’ way Saturday, the Pokes played Boise State (5-1) tough until the final whistle, hanging around by way of a stingy defense that held an offense averaging 40 points per game to just 17 points and 292 total yards.
It was a dramatic shift from early in the season, when the Cowboys couldn’t get off the field in a 37-34 overtime loss at Nevada.
“It really wasn’t a lack of effort, it was execution (against Nevada),” redshirt freshman linebacker Easton Gibbs, who made his first career start and finished with a career-best 13 tackles, said. “We just honed in on assignment, assignment, assignment.”
UW got off to a picture-perfect start against Boise State, intercepting quarterback Hank Bachmeier on the Broncos’ first pass attempt of the game. As was a theme throughout the game, the gift of field position did not lead to a touchdown, and freshman John Hoyland hit the first of his three field goals to give UW its only lead of the night.
Hoyland, the freshman walk-on from Colorado, finished the season 13 of 14 on field goal tries.
Despite the return of redshirt junior running back Xazavian Valladay, who missed last weekend’s game with a left knee injury, UW’s offense was unable to find any sort of rhythm, even in its normally dominant running game.
UW ran for 682 yards against UNLV and New Mexico combined but could only muster 82 against Boise State, which entered the game with rush defense ranking outside the top-100 in the nation.
The Cowboys’ special teams appeared to make the play of the game in the third quarter when Brett Brenton recovered a muffed Boise State punt. Another Hoyland field goal cut a dent into Boise State’s lead, making it 10-6 midway through the third quarter.
Boise State’s Andrew Van Buren scored a backbreaking touchdown with less than a minute left in the third quarter from two yards out, making it a two score game.
Williams, who left the New Mexico game with a shoulder injury late in the fourth, took several big hits Saturday and was knocked out in the opening stages of the fourth quarter.
True freshman Gavin Beerup took Williams’ place and led a crucial scoring drive, aided by a Boise State personal foul, that was again capped off by a Hoyland field goal with just under 5 minutes to play. Despite everything that had seemingly gone wrong, UW found itself in a one-score game late, largely on the shoulders of a defense that rose to the challenge each and every time it was called upon.
UW’s defense forced a punt on the ensuing Boise State drive and got the ball on offense one last time with 41 seconds to play at its own 20-yard line. Beerup was unable to hit any of his four pass attempts, the last of which was intercepted by Boise State’s Evan Tyler. It was a somewhat fitting end to a night where the Cowboys just couldn’t seem to get out of their own way.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Eberhardt said. “At the end of the day, we want to put touchdowns on the board instead of field goals.”
As the 2020 season comes to a close, Bohl made sure to be glass-half-full in his postgame news conference. Given the fact the season was initially canceled in August due to the pandemic and came back in truncated form in late September, there were still positives to be found in a season that ended on a sour note.
The fact the Cowboys were even able to play isn’t something anyone in the UW locker room is taking for granted. They did whatever it took to be ready to play every single Friday or Saturday this season, and there’s something to be said for that.
“It was the most trying year I’ve ever had as a coach,” Bohl said. “(But) we were accountable to the Mountain West conference. If you look at the Code of the West, it says ‘If you make a promise, keep it,’ and we don’t minimize that.
“By God, the Cowboys were going to show up and answer the bell. We didn’t win as many games we needed to, but we were out there to compete.”
