Wyoming Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Walsh, left, and University of Wyoming UW senior associate athletics director Kevin McKinney watch the action as they broadcast a UW men’s basketball game in the Arena-Auditorium.
Learfield IMG College, the University of Wyoming Athletics’ multimedia rights holder, along with the University of Wyoming Athletics Department jointly announced on Monday that Wyoming Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Walsh has decided to continue broadcasting Wyoming Cowboys football games, but he is stepping away as the play-by-play voice of Cowboys basketball.
UW graduate and long-time Wyoming broadcaster Reece Monaco will take over as the play-by-play announcer for Cowboys basketball in the upcoming season, and KFBC Radio Sports Director Keith Kelley will replace Monaco as the play-by-play voice of Cowgirls basketball.
