LARAMIE – Since they started returning to campus in late May and early June, there have been zero positive COVID-19 test results recorded among University of Wyoming student-athletes and staff, a UW spokesperson told WyoSports Wednesday afternoon.
The most recent tests and results were obtained two weeks ago, the spokesperson said.
UW is not keeping a running-total on the number of results, the spokesperson said. But as of June 26, the athletic department had tested more than 260 athletes without a positive case.
The UW football team, scheduled to play its first game Sept. 5 against Weber State, is currently lifting weights and going through NCAA-sanctioned walkthroughs. The team will officially start fall camp Aug. 7, a spokesperson said, though the practices will be closed.
The news in Laramie provides a much-needed shot of hope around college football as programs attempt to navigate a potential season in the midst of a pandemic. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences have already announced their teams will not be playing nonconference games this fall, meaning a highly anticipated matchup between the Cowboys and Utah in Laramie on Sept. 19 is canceled.
Members of the ACC, which adds Notre Dame to the conference for the 2020 football season, will play 10 conference games and one nonconference contest, ESPN reported.
The Mountain West has yet to announce if its teams will play nonconference games this season. UW has scheduled matchups with Weber State, Louisiana and Ball State in September.
The certainty of a college football season remains in doubt as teams around the country continue to battle positive COVID-19 tests among their players. On Wednesday, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reported eight Colorado State student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19, with an additional nine athletes listed as probable cases. Fifteen football players at Rutgers have tested positive, according to NJ.com, forcing the whole team to quarantine. Michigan State’s entire football team has been recently quarantined as well due to positive test results, per the Detroit Free Press.
