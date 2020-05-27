Wyoming linebacker Keyon Blankenbacker (18) wraps up Georgia State wide receiver Kendrick Edwards (5) Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The University of Wyoming announced Wednesday that it has replaced its scheduled 2021 matchup with the Tigers, winners of two national titles in four years, with UConn. It will be the first matchup between the schools.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
