CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming football team was picked to finish second in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division in the league’s preseason media poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Cowboys got one first-place vote and received a total of 90 points. It’s just the second time UW was picked to finish second or better since the league was founded.
Boise State was chosen to win the Mountain Division. The Broncos got 20 first-place votes and 125 points. San Diego State was chosen to win the West Division. The Aztecs got 19 of 21 first-place votes, while Nevada picked up the other two.
The Cowboys return 12 starters and 49 lettermen from a 2019 squad that went 8-5 and won the Arizona Bowl.
The MW’s preseason all-conference teams will be announced today.
