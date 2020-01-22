Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman at the pep rally Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in downtown Tucson. University of Wyoming Cowboys fans joined the Western Thunder Marching band and spirit squad in a pep rally against the Georgia State University Panthers fans and band. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE — University of Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman has been named a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, UW announced in a press release Wednesday morning. Burman, 54, was one of three new members selected to the 13-person committee.
Burman is in his 14th year as Wyoming’s athletic director and, over his tenure, has helped the athletic department raise $120 million for various projects, including the High Altitude Performance Center and the football program’s indoor practice facility.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
