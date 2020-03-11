LARAMIE – With the proverbial chip on his shoulder firmly intact, Alijah Halliburton made the most of the biggest job interview of his life.
The former University of Wyoming safety was one of 10 former Cowboys who participated in the school’s Pro Day workout Tuesday morning. The workouts are for NFL scouts and personnel to observe players preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins April 23-25. A total of 23 NFL teams had representatives in attendance, according to a UW spokesman. A total of 13 former UW players were on NFL rosters last season.
At one end of the spectrum Tuesday stood Logan Wilson, the All-American linebacker from Casper, who has shot up draft boards since his NFL Combine workout in late February. Wilson is widely projected to be drafted in the middle rounds of the upcoming draft. On the other end was Halliburton, a 2019 first team All-Mountain West selection that did not earn a combine invite or any postseason all-star game invitations.
For him and several of his former UW teammates, Tuesday meant everything. Wilson was the only UW player invited to this year’s combine.
“I just wanted to show what I had in front of everybody,” Halliburton said. “This is my shot. It’s my day.”
Wilson, Halliburton, defensive back Tyler Hall, linebacker Cassh Maluia, tight end Josh Harshman, wide receivers Rocket Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli, kicker Cooper Roth and punter Ryan Galovich all participated in some combination of weight room workouts and on-field drills. Defensive end Josiah Hall was in attendance but did not participate in the workouts.
Regardless of the fanfare around their draft stock, players have treated the last few months since the college football season ended as a 9-5 job. Halliburton has been training full-time in Denver, while Tyler Hall, Rothe and Wilson have been in California.
Hall was among the biggest winners Tuesday morning, putting up 17 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press and recording a 38-inch vertical jump all while looking fluid in his positional drills. He also was timed between 4.36 and 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, he said. Because each NFL team records its own 40 times for players, official times were not given out.
“I just stayed calm, because this is what I’ve been doing for as far as I can think of, you know, since I was a kid,” Hall said. “Just because you don’t go to the combine doesn’t mean you’re not going to make it at the next level. Because I didn’t get invited to the combine, I just had to make sure that (Tuesday) was my day.”
UW head coach Craig Bohl has long advocated for Wyoming natives to play their college football for the Cowboys and has made recruiting local talent a priority. On Tuesday, Wilson and Harshman, who were teammates at Natrona County High, made Bohl look like a genius.
“It was great to see those guys come out and compete. It’s just another exclamation point, (that) there are good players in the state of Wyoming,” Bohl said. “Not a lot of them, but they are here and we’re going to make doggone sure that they attend school here.”
Each former Cowboy is destined for a different path to their respective football futures: Rothe fully acknowledges that, as a kicker, it could take years for him to stick with a franchise. Wilson, meanwhile, will likely get a hefty contract the moment he gets drafted. Halliburton said his goal is give himself a chance to be noticed.
“I expect to get on a team, and once people see, you know, ‘Oh, Alijah’s the real deal,’” Halliburton said. “I just can’t wait to give them that opportunity and show them what I have.”
Meeting with NFL personnel has been surreal, even for someone like Wilson, who started off as a lightly recruited safety out of high school. He’s also fully aware that he isn’t in his current position by accident. Wilson said he has meetings set up with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as private workouts with the Houston Texans and New York Jets.
“It’s not something I ever really expected … but I don’t think it happened by chance, either,” Wilson said. “The body of work that I put in to being in this position doesn’t happen by chance. I’m very proud of where I came from, but I still have a lot of work to do.”
Below are the participants from UW’s Pro Day, their stats from the 2019 season and their available numbers from Pro Day. WyoSports also spoke with a few of the NFL hopefuls.
Linebacker Logan Wilson – 2019 stats: 105 tackles, four interceptions
Pro Day results: N/A (stood on NFL Combine numbers).
What he said:
“Not being around (my teammates) is weird. But being able to be back here and help them through this process, to kind of give them advice and tips, having been through what I’ve been through already. I just want to help them as much as I can.
“Today’s workout was, I thought I did (well). I’m not acclimated to the altitude, being in California the last two months. So I need to get used to that. … I thought I was going to pass out.”
Linebacker Cassh Maluia – 2019 stats: 61 tackles, two interceptions
Pro Day results: 18 reps on bench press, 33-inch vertical, 9-foot-8 broad jump
What he said:
“It’s definitely a long day, and obviously the day is still going. Just to clear your mind the past two days … I’ve been listening to some Samoan music from back home to clear my mind, ease my body and just amp it up Tuesday morning.
“From where I’m from, you don’t always get this kind of story. It’s a blessing, really.”
Wide receiver John Okwoli – 2019 stats: nine catches, 72 yards
Pro Day results: 14 bench press reps, 32-inch vertical
Wide receiver Rocket Ismail Jr. – 2019 stats: 23 catches, 355 yards, two touchdowns
Pro Day results: 31-inch vertical, 9-foot-7 broad jump
Tight end Josh Harshman – 2019 stats: 20 catches, 264 yards, two touchdowns
Pro Day results: 14 bench press reps, 31-inch vertical, 9-foot-9 broad jump
Safety Alijah Halliburton – 2019 stats: 130 tackles, two interceptions
Pro Day results: 10 bench press reps, 38.5-inch vertical, 10-foot-3 broad jump
What he said:
“To be honest with you, (the toughest part of this process has been) making sure I’m staying calm. Anything can happen. Maybe I might slip or something, just making sure that I go 100% even if I slip, still finish the line, don’t get frustrated. Just be there mentally and just keep on working.
“I definitely want to get drafted. Everyone wants to get drafted. … I have high expectations for myself, I always have. You can ask Coach Bohl about that. … I want to be the best and I’m going to do the best.”
Cornerback Tyler Hall – 2019 stats: 37 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception
Pro Day results: 17 bench press reps, 38-inch vertical
What he said:
“I know when I go home, I’m going right back to training. I don’t want to lose the progress I’ve already made.
“I haven’t determined (where I’m watching the draft), but I’m a family man. So, I know I’ll be somewhere with my family.”
Punter Ryan Galovich – 2019 stats: 63 punts, 42.11 yards per punt, long of 64 yards
Pro Day results: N/A
Defensive end Josiah Hall – 2019 stats: 24 tackles, three sacks
Pro Day results: N/A
Kicker Cooper Rothe – 2019 stats: 15 of 22 field goals, long of 53 yards
Pro Day results: N/A
What he said:
“They told me I could either be very first or very end, so it’s like from the start, I was warm, ready to go and then just kept waiting, kept waiting. I’ve been warm the whole time, so it’ll be good to get off the feet. But that’s kind of like the kicker mentality, you have to be ready whenever your name’s called, make the most of it.
“It’s funny too, just being out there (at an NFL kicking academy the last two months), we did a field goal contest … I think there was a 30-year-old, and I was the youngest, I’m 22. I was the youngest by like two or three years. … Just allowing myself to have a timeline after college, knowing there’s a chance I probably won’t get drafted. But even if you don’t get signed, just continue to stay at it for as long as I want and just be ready whenever you have a chance.”
