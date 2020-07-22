CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming juniors-to-be Xazavian Valladay and Keegan Cryder were named to the preseason All-Mountain West team Wednesday. The team is chosen by media members covering the league.
The 6-foot, 196-pound Valladay paced the MW in rushing in 2019, gaining 1,265 yards. His rushing average of 105.4 yards per game ranked 18th nationally. The Matteson, Illinois, product led the league in all-purpose yards at 124.08, which ranked 26th nationally.
Valladay – who was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list July 15 – closed the season with 204 yards during the Cowboys’ 38-17 Arizona Bowl victory over Georgia State.
Cryder was named to the Outland Trophy watch list Tuesday. The 6-4, 309-pounder from Littleton, Colorado, played 769 snaps in 2019, and led UW with more than 100 knockdown blocks. He allowed just one sack and was called for just one penalty all season.
Cryder and his offensive line mates helped the Cowboys post 12 100-yard rushing games, and have the second-best rushing offense in the MW. UW also gave up just 1.62 sacks per game, which ranked fourth in the MW, and 32nd nationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.